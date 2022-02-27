25 Wedding Ceremony Ideas To Create The Personalised Wedding Of Your Dreams

Let's face it: Te reception is usually the part of the wedding that the couple and guests most look forward to, but there's no denying that the ceremony is the heart of the big day. After all, witnessing a couple say "I do" is the whole point of the celebration. This all begs the question: How long is a wedding ceremony? Ultimately, the length of this vow exchange will depend on the pair getting married, their cultures, religions, and overall wishes for this part of the day. While every ceremony is unique, most will feature the "exchanging of vows and rings, as well as the officiant sharing their story," says Heather Balliet, a wedding specialist and the owner of Amorology. "It is a blending of family traditions on both sides." Depending on all that the soon-to-be newlyweds decide to include, the ceremony could either be shorter or longer than what guests are used to from previous weddings. Here, wedding planners shares their expert insight on how long your wedding ceremony should be and offer advice on landing on the perfect timing for you.

