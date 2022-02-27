ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Wedding Ceremony Ideas To Create The Personalised Wedding Of Your Dreams

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost couples want their wedding day to be a one-of-a-kind event, but coming up with incredibly unique wedding ceremony ideas that WOW wedding guests can be a daunting wedding planning task. However, including innovative wedding ideas in your big day is a proven way to make your guests never...

Us Weekly

Unique Wedding Gift Ideas for Brides and Grooms

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. So, you’ve been invited to a wedding. Fun! It’s always so nice to be able to celebrate your friends and family finding true love. We obviously love the party with the fancy food, free drinks and dancing too!
marthastewart.com

How Long Should Your Wedding Ceremony Be?

Let's face it: Te reception is usually the part of the wedding that the couple and guests most look forward to, but there's no denying that the ceremony is the heart of the big day. After all, witnessing a couple say "I do" is the whole point of the celebration. This all begs the question: How long is a wedding ceremony? Ultimately, the length of this vow exchange will depend on the pair getting married, their cultures, religions, and overall wishes for this part of the day. While every ceremony is unique, most will feature the "exchanging of vows and rings, as well as the officiant sharing their story," says Heather Balliet, a wedding specialist and the owner of Amorology. "It is a blending of family traditions on both sides." Depending on all that the soon-to-be newlyweds decide to include, the ceremony could either be shorter or longer than what guests are used to from previous weddings. Here, wedding planners shares their expert insight on how long your wedding ceremony should be and offer advice on landing on the perfect timing for you.
96.1 The Breeze

17 Popular Videographers For Your Wedding In WNY

Wedding receptions are all about memories and moments that seem to pass in a minute. It's those moments that make it important that you get a videographer. Anyone who has ever gotten married will tell you that the actual day flies by in what seems like the blink of an eye. You put months of planning into a huge party that only lasts a couple of hours. But those hours will have some of your most cherished memories of that day.
Beyonce
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
brides.com

28 Champagne Wedding Shoes to Toast Your Nuptials In

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There's something to be said for champagne wedding shoes. Not only are they perfectly named (what better night to enjoy a glass of champagne than your wedding night?), but they are also a bit more versatile than ivory or white shoes. The champagne hue, which is a mix of yellow and orange, can closely resemble shades like beige or gold. They won't stain as easily or as obviously as white shoes, and if they're still in good condition by the end of your wedding night, they can be worn again and again.
NewsWest 9

Two couples receive their dream weddings at no cost

ODESSA, Texas — Two happy couples tied the knot Sunday night. The weddings were an estimated $40,000, but were free to the brides and grooms. Local venders, caterers, photographers, bakers all donated their services for the couples special day. "We wouldn't of been able to do any of this...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

20 Songs for Your Modern Wedding Dinner

Play these catchy tunes to create a modern, fun vibe at your wedding reception. Your guests will find themselves singing along and bobbing their heads to these pop beats. Abell DJ Company, 314-266-2666, AbellDJcompany.com. St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up...
WWD

Beauty Entrepreneur Tova Borgnine Dies at 80

Pioneering beauty entrepreneur Tova Borgnine, 80, died Feb. 26. Her passing was announced on Borgnine’s social media accounts. The cause of death is not known at this time. “With a halo of heaven, she captured our hearts, minds and senses giving us a signature that shared our beauty,” read the statement. “With an eye for detail and design her jewelry brought sparkle to each and every day. With her stories, we took a journey with her from Hollywood to distant lands feeling as though we stood beside her. From our hearts, thank you Tova for the grace, beauty, elegance and joy you brought to us all. It is with heavy hearts we share of the peaceful passing of Tova Borgnine, our founder, leader and friend. Forever the sparkle in our hearts.”
The Oak Ridger

No TV book inside The Oak Ridger

If you're looking for a TV book  inside The Oak Ridger on Fridays, you won't find one. As explained over the last few weeks, The Oak Ridger's TV Book called, Screentime: TV and Entertainment Guide, is no longer being produced. ...
ABC 4

Simplify your big day with the help of a wedding coordinator

Wedding season is upon us! Your wedding is a day to remember, but can also be stressful. Sarah Wells, an Event Coordinator joined us on the show to share why hiring a wedding coordinator is essential. A wedding coordinator can provide an array of services. Whether you’re trying to find a cake, a perfect venue, or are in need of last minute tips. An event coordinator will hold your hand every step of the way.
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton stuns in gorgeous beach photo as she announces exciting new venture

"Paris in love" indeed! The Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt picture with her new husband, Carter Reum, and they couldn't be more adorable. The sweet picture features the two snuggled together for the snap, with an incredibly serene and picture-perfect beach as the background. As they posed in their fabulous tropical outfits, fans immediately deemed them couple goals.
MarketWatch

‘It’s getting expensive’: Our son’s wedding cost a fraction of our daughter’s upcoming nuptials. Should we give our other kids money to ensure all monetary gifts are equal?

Our only daughter is getting married. It’s getting expensive. Do we owe her younger brothers anything to even out the monetary gifts? One of them is married, and we covered the groom’s side of that wedding, but that was about 15% of what our daughter’s wedding costs will be. We have the money, but we’re unsure about our duties to our other children. Many thanks.
