Ric’s Rankings: 2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Defensive Line

NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella unveils his defensive line big board prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Below is a look at his current top five overall prospects, along with his individual player big board rankings for the following positions: Defensive Tackles, Nose Tackle, Five-Technique and defensive end.
2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Defensive Line
Serritella’s Sidebar: Get ready for some highly impressive athletes on the defensive line at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combines. By the time we depart Indianapolis, there is sure to be plenty of buzz about one of the biggest, fastest, most explosive draft classes that we have ever seen test!
PLEASE NOTE: Players are listed at the best position for the NFL. Make sure to SCROLL DOWN for all defensive line player rankings!!!
The Skinny: A long defensive end with great burst, active hands and high motor; can get home with speed, power and inside counters. Reportedly battled through an ankle injury this past season.
The Skinny: Top-notch power rusher and sound run defender who boasts impressive strength, excellent hand usage, plus agility; the current odds-on favorite to be the number one overall pick.
The Skinny: A man-child who owns top-level physical traits. His physical frame, agility and production all bode extremely well for his draft status come April.
The Skinny: Still a raw talent, the springy, standup pass-rusher possesses great size, explosiveness; converts speed-to-power and consistently threatens the edge on the outside.
The Skinny: A humongous defensive tackle with very good length; an immovable object along the interior who lines up predominantly at nose tackle and is able to enforce his will on blockers.
RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | DT [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]
1. Jordan Davis, Georgia, RD1, REPORT
2. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M , RD1, REPORT
3. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma, RD1, REPORT
4. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, SRB, RD2, REPORT
5. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama, RD2, REPORT
6. Christopher Hinton, Michigan, RD3, REPORT
7. Thomas Booker, Stanford, RD4, REPORT
8. Matthew Butler, Tennessee, RD4, REPORT
9. LaBryan Ray, Alabama, RD5, REPORT
10. Eric Johnson, Missouri State, RD5, REPORT
11. Ben Stille, Nebraska, RD6, REPORT
12. Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State, RD7, REPORT
13. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M, RD7, REPORT
14. Cory Durden, Florida State, PFA, REPORT
15. Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin, PFA, REPORT
16. Kalia Davis, UCF, PFA, REPORT
17. Derrick Tangelo, Penn State, REPORT
18. Roderick Perry II, Illinois, PFA, REPORT
19. Mika Tafua, Utah, REPORT
20. Akial Byers, Missouri, REPORT
21. Ralfs Rusins, Liberty, PFA
22. Dion Novil, North Texas, PFA
23. CJ Brewer, Coastal Carolina, PFA
24. Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State, PFA
25. Israel Antwine, Oklahoma State, PFA
26. Nyles Pinckney, Minnesota, PFA
27. Daquan Newkirk, Florida, PFA
28. Antonio Valentino, Florida, PFA
29. Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, PFA
30. Luc Bequette, California, PFA
RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | NOSE TACKLES [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]
1. Travis Jones, UConn, RD2, REPORT
2. John Ridgeway, Arkansas, SRB, RD3, REPORT
3. Neil Farrell Jr., LSU, RD4, REPORT
4. Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA, RD5, REPORT
5. Marquan McCall, Kentucky, RD6, REPORT
6. Noah Elliss, Idaho, RD7, REPORT
7. Kobe Whiteside, Missouri, PFA, REPORT
8. Jonathan Ford, Miami, PFA, REPORT
9. DJ Davidson, Arizona State, PFA, REPORT
10. Tayland Humphrey, Louisiana, PFA, REPORT
11. Tony Lamar Fair, Auburn, PFA
12. Damion Daniels, Nebraska, PFA
13. Tyrone Truesdell, PFA
14. Dalyn Wade-Perry, Stanford, PFA
15. James Fagan, Hampton, PFA
RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | 5-TECH [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]
1. Zachary Carter, Florida, RD2, REPORT
2. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT
3. Josh Paschal, Kentucky, RD4, REPORT
4. Cade Hall, San Jose State, RD5, REPORT
5. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, RD5, REPORT
6. Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota, RD6, REPORT
7. Michael Clemons, Texas A&M, RD7, REPORT
8. Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati, PFA, REPORT
9. Keshawn James, Fayetteville State, PFA, REPORT
10. Jordan Jackson, Air Force, PFA, REPORT
11. Ifeanyi Maijeh, Rutgers, PFA, REPORT
12. Tariqious Tisdale, Mississippi, PFA, REPORT
13. Ryder Anderson, Indiana, PFA, REPORT
14. Deionte Knight, Western, PFA, REPORT
15. Tyler Johnson, Arizona State, PFA, REPORT
16. Malik Greene, James Madison, PFA
17. Nolan Cockrill, Army, PFA
18. Julius Turner, Rutgers, PFA
19. Ryan Boehm, Fresno State, PFA
20. Keyshon Camp, Pittsburgh, PFA
21. Marcus Brown, Cincinnati, PFA
22. Joshua Black, Syracuse, PFA
23. Sam Okuayinonu, Maryland, PFA
24. Ralph Holley, Western Michigan, PFA
25. Blake Green, USF, PFA
26. Jahari Kay, Sam Houston State, PFA
27. Chris Agyemang, Ball State, PFA
28. Leevel Tatum III, Arizona, PFA
29. Dom Peterson, Nevada, PFA
30. Thaddeus Mangum, USF, PFA
RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | 4-3 DE [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, RD1, REPORT
2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, RD1, REPORT
3. George Karlaftis, Purdue, RD1, REPORT
4. Travon Walker, Georgia, RD1, REPORT
5. David Ojabo, Michigan, RD1, REPORT
6. Logan Hall, Houston, RD2, REPORT
7. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, RD2, REPORT
8. Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma, RD2, REPORT
9. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati, RD2, REPORT
10. Alex Wright, UAB, RD3, REPORT
11. Sam Williams, Mississippi, RD4, REPORT
12. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State, RD4, REPORT
13. Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH), RD5, REPORT
14. De'Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State, RD6, REPORT
15. Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, RD6, REPORT
16. Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa, RD7, REPORT
17. Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina, PFA, REPORT
18. Tre Williams, Arkansas, PFA, REPORT
19. Big Kat Bryant, UCF, REPORT
20. Jacoby Jones, Texas, REPORT
21. Chris Myers, Norfolk State, PFA
22. Luiji Vilain Wake Forest, PFA
23. Scott Patchan, Colorado State, PFA
24. Daniel Joseph, Noth Carolina State, PFA
25. Malik Fisher, Villanova, PFA
A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002.
