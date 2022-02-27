ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ric’s Rankings: 2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Defensive Line

By Ric Serritella
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 3 days ago

NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella unveils his defensive line big board prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Below is a look at his current top five overall prospects, along with his individual player big board rankings for the following positions: Defensive Tackles, Nose Tackle, Five-Technique and defensive end.

2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Defensive Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ND2OS_0eQTQ5Gc00
NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella unveils his defensive line big board prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Serritella’s Sidebar: Get ready for some highly impressive athletes on the defensive line at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combines. By the time we depart Indianapolis, there is sure to be plenty of buzz about one of the biggest, fastest, most explosive draft classes that we have ever seen test!

PLEASE NOTE: Players are listed at the best position for the NFL. Make sure to SCROLL DOWN for all defensive line player rankings!!!

The Skinny: A long defensive end with great burst, active hands and high motor; can get home with speed, power and inside counters. Reportedly battled through an ankle injury this past season.

The Skinny: Top-notch power rusher and sound run defender who boasts impressive strength, excellent hand usage, plus agility; the current odds-on favorite to be the number one overall pick.

The Skinny: A man-child who owns top-level physical traits. His physical frame, agility and production all bode extremely well for his draft status come April.

The Skinny: Still a raw talent, the springy, standup pass-rusher possesses great size, explosiveness; converts speed-to-power and consistently threatens the edge on the outside.

The Skinny: A humongous defensive tackle with very good length; an immovable object along the interior who lines up predominantly at nose tackle and is able to enforce his will on blockers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9psw_0eQTQ5Gc00
2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | DT [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]

1. Jordan Davis, Georgia, RD1, REPORT

2. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M , RD1, REPORT

3. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma, RD1, REPORT

4. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, SRB, RD2, REPORT

5. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama, RD2, REPORT

6. Christopher Hinton, Michigan, RD3, REPORT

7. Thomas Booker, Stanford, RD4, REPORT

8. Matthew Butler, Tennessee, RD4, REPORT

9. LaBryan Ray, Alabama, RD5, REPORT

10. Eric Johnson, Missouri State, RD5, REPORT

11. Ben Stille, Nebraska, RD6, REPORT

12. Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State, RD7, REPORT

13. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M, RD7, REPORT

14. Cory Durden, Florida State, PFA, REPORT

15. Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin, PFA, REPORT

16. Kalia Davis, UCF, PFA, REPORT

17. Derrick Tangelo, Penn State, REPORT

18. Roderick Perry II, Illinois, PFA, REPORT

19. Mika Tafua, Utah, REPORT

20. Akial Byers, Missouri, REPORT

21. Ralfs Rusins, Liberty, PFA

22. Dion Novil, North Texas, PFA

23. CJ Brewer, Coastal Carolina, PFA

24. Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State, PFA

25. Israel Antwine, Oklahoma State, PFA

26. Nyles Pinckney, Minnesota, PFA

27. Daquan Newkirk, Florida, PFA

28. Antonio Valentino, Florida, PFA

29. Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, PFA

30. Luc Bequette, California, PFA

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | NOSE TACKLES [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]

1. Travis Jones, UConn, RD2, REPORT

2. John Ridgeway, Arkansas, SRB, RD3, REPORT

3. Neil Farrell Jr., LSU, RD4, REPORT

4. Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA, RD5, REPORT

5. Marquan McCall, Kentucky, RD6, REPORT

6. Noah Elliss, Idaho, RD7, REPORT

7. Kobe Whiteside, Missouri, PFA, REPORT

8. Jonathan Ford, Miami, PFA, REPORT

9. DJ Davidson, Arizona State, PFA, REPORT

10. Tayland Humphrey, Louisiana, PFA, REPORT

11. Tony Lamar Fair, Auburn, PFA

12. Damion Daniels, Nebraska, PFA

13. Tyrone Truesdell, PFA

14. Dalyn Wade-Perry, Stanford, PFA

15. James Fagan, Hampton, PFA

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | 5-TECH [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]

1. Zachary Carter, Florida, RD2, REPORT

2. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

3. Josh Paschal, Kentucky, RD4, REPORT

4. Cade Hall, San Jose State, RD5, REPORT

5. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, RD5, REPORT

6. Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota, RD6, REPORT

7. Michael Clemons, Texas A&M, RD7, REPORT

8. Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati, PFA, REPORT

9. Keshawn James, Fayetteville State, PFA, REPORT

10. Jordan Jackson, Air Force, PFA, REPORT

11. Ifeanyi Maijeh, Rutgers, PFA, REPORT

12. Tariqious Tisdale, Mississippi, PFA, REPORT

13. Ryder Anderson, Indiana, PFA, REPORT

14. Deionte Knight, Western, PFA, REPORT

15. Tyler Johnson, Arizona State, PFA, REPORT

16. Malik Greene, James Madison, PFA

17. Nolan Cockrill, Army, PFA

18. Julius Turner, Rutgers, PFA

19. Ryan Boehm, Fresno State, PFA

20. Keyshon Camp, Pittsburgh, PFA

21. Marcus Brown, Cincinnati, PFA

22. Joshua Black, Syracuse, PFA

23. Sam Okuayinonu, Maryland, PFA

24. Ralph Holley, Western Michigan, PFA

25. Blake Green, USF, PFA

26. Jahari Kay, Sam Houston State, PFA

27. Chris Agyemang, Ball State, PFA

28. Leevel Tatum III, Arizona, PFA

29. Dom Peterson, Nevada, PFA

30. Thaddeus Mangum, USF, PFA

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | 4-3 DE [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, RD1, REPORT

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, RD1, REPORT

3. George Karlaftis, Purdue, RD1, REPORT

4. Travon Walker, Georgia, RD1, REPORT

5. David Ojabo, Michigan, RD1, REPORT

6. Logan Hall, Houston, RD2, REPORT

7. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, RD2, REPORT

8. Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma, RD2, REPORT

9. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati, RD2, REPORT

10. Alex Wright, UAB, RD3, REPORT

11. Sam Williams, Mississippi, RD4, REPORT

12. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State, RD4, REPORT

13. Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH), RD5, REPORT

14. De'Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State, RD6, REPORT

15. Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, RD6, REPORT

16. Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa, RD7, REPORT

17. Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina, PFA, REPORT

18. Tre Williams, Arkansas, PFA, REPORT

19. Big Kat Bryant, UCF, REPORT

20. Jacoby Jones, Texas, REPORT

21. Chris Myers, Norfolk State, PFA

22. Luiji Vilain Wake Forest, PFA

23. Scott Patchan, Colorado State, PFA

24. Daniel Joseph, Noth Carolina State, PFA

25. Malik Fisher, Villanova, PFA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxopY_0eQTQ5Gc00

A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002. For more in-depth analysis, featuring 600+ scouting reports for the 2022 NFL Draft and beyond, go All Access today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated ‘The Magazine.'

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan State assistant under Nick Saban reportedly accepts position at Alabama

Nick Saban and Todd Grantham will reportedly be working together again. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Grantham, who was fired from his position as Florida’s defensive coordinator last season, has accepted an analyst position at Alabama. Grantham was on Saban’s Michigan State staff from 1996-98. Over the years,...
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Brown
Washington Football Team on FanNation

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Big Board#Nfl Scouting Combines#Texas A M
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Release candidate: Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva

In the week before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens gave in to the wishes of Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and traded him away to the Chiefs. This trade left a hole on the Ravens’ offensive line opposite All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley. To address this issue, the Ravens signed Alejandro Villanueva, a free agent whom the Steelers felt ready to move on from.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On300 4-star linebacker CJ Allen talks recruiting

Barnesville (Ga.) Lamar County Comprehensive CJ Allen wants people to keep it real with him. That is something he looks for in a program. “The people, just being true to everybody,” Allen said Under Armour Next Football Camp Series event in Atlanta. “Plus how to players interact and everything. That says a lot.
FOOTBALL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Adds Todd Grantham As Analyst for 2022 Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is gearing up for the 2022 season and in doing so is filling out its coaching staff. The Crimson Tide has hired former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham as an analyst for the 2022 season, providing experience in the Alabama support staff room. Grantham...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy