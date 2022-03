Despite what Instagram would have you believe, our dietary choices are not the leading cause of the climate crisis. Over the last few months, I have been inundated with requests from various wellness and 'healthy eating' organisations to promote their products or schemes, usually centred around their 'climate friendliness'. After an endless stream of messages from CEOs trying to get me to help them cash in on the climate guilt felt by many in our generation, I'm here to debunk the myths they are peddling.

