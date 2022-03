As many people (and studies) can attest, there are many mental health benefits to writing. When you write, you are putting your thoughts and feelings down on paper (or screen). This can be very therapeutic and can help you deal with difficult emotions or situations. Writing has been shown to improve mental clarity, increase focus, boost self-esteem, and more. In this article, I will detail some of the mental health benefits of writing. I hope that this information will inspire you to start, restart writing, or deepen your current writing practice.

