Pioneering beauty entrepreneur Tova Borgnine, 80, died Feb. 26. Her passing was announced on Borgnine’s social media accounts. The cause of death is not known at this time. “With a halo of heaven, she captured our hearts, minds and senses giving us a signature that shared our beauty,” read the statement. “With an eye for detail and design her jewelry brought sparkle to each and every day. With her stories, we took a journey with her from Hollywood to distant lands feeling as though we stood beside her. From our hearts, thank you Tova for the grace, beauty, elegance and joy you brought to us all. It is with heavy hearts we share of the peaceful passing of Tova Borgnine, our founder, leader and friend. Forever the sparkle in our hearts.”

