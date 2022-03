DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche – the NHL team that probably needs it least - got some help in their latest third-period comeback. With the score tied, the Avalanche got lucky on several fronts. A New York Islanders goal was signaled on the ice, the light came on and something angrier than a cheer went up at Ball Arena as the puck appeared to cross the line on an overhead replay.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO