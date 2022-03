PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials announced Wednesday the city has moved to a “level one: all clear” COVID response level. This means masks are no longer required for most indoor public spaces. Masks are still required in schools, healthcare institutions, congregate settings, and on public transportation. “Level one: all clear” means the average new cases per day is less than 100, hospitalizations are under 50, the percent positivity is under 2%, and cases have not risen by more than 50% in the previous 10 days. “However, it’s important to remember that the pandemic is not over. If a new COVID variant...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO