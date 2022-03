Next month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to be embarking on their first royal tour in two years, visiting the Caribbean. It will be the first time that the couple have visited many of the Commonwealth nations there, having previously been to Australia and New Zealand, as well as the US and Canada. The trip is part of a planned charm offensive during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year, with the young and charismatic duo set to showcase their unique brand of modern royalty.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO