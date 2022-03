It's that time of year in college basketball when bubble teams make their final cases to the selection committee ahead of the NCAA Tournament. According to CBS Sports' latest bracketology update, the final week of the regular season should make for an exhilarating finish. Seven of the nation's top 10 teams — including all of the top six — lost this past Saturday, the first time that has happened in AP Top 25 Poll history.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO