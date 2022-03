“I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood-winked, lead astray.”A football article should never start with a reference to Ja Rule, but the game is ripe with people exuding the rapper’s didn’t-know-any-better energy when the fraudulent Fyre Festival was smoked.The truth is always there if you care to look, ask the right questions, and put the response under a microscope.On Saturday night alone, the Premier League supplied several instances that underscored the importance of reading between the lines and not just swallowing a line.Let’s kick off with everyone’s favourite frustration: VAR. At Goodison Park, with Everton on the relegation-place ropes and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO