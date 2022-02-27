Sacramento takes on Oklahoma City on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (22-40, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a win against Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 13-25 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 108.4 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Kings have gone 15-24 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has a 10-23 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Kings defeated the Thunder 113-103 in their last matchup on Feb. 6. Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 24 points, and Josh Giddey led the Thunder with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Thunder. Tre Mann is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 21.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Kings. Barnes is averaging 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 104.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: day to day (hip), Ty Jerome: day to day (hip), Kenrich Williams: day to day (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: day to day (shoulder).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.