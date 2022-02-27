KuCoin Sponsors Chingari Creator Contest

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Saurabh Pandey, the CEO and founder of India’s 1st Creator-led Live Social Gaming App EloElo which has been creating quite a storm. He is a 1st generation entrepreneur, coming from a humble middle class background. Leadership, however, is something that comes naturally to him given that he was among the youngest in eCommerce giant Flipkart to lead a category. Saurabh is a creator-preneur who is determined to make this world a better place, one content creator at a time. He used to manage his mother’s Youtube channel & also did stand-up comedy in his free time, so he knew first hand the challenges that Creators go through. He’s a firm believer in Live streaming as the new social language & wants to enable creators to form direct relationships with their fans which can unlock monetization and community building. Saurabh and his team envision Eloelo as an app that would give creators financial freedom as they pursue their passion and establish authentic connections over livestreams with their audience. They are building the future of Interactive entertainment by blending indigenous games like Tambola, Dumbcharades, Chidiya Udd that are played inside a livestream hosted by Creators.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO