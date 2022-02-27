ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

COSIMO Ventures Completes Tokenized Seed Round Investment In Fast-growing NFT Management Platform BEASY

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

COSIMO Ventures’ Tokenized Equity Investment into BEASY exemplifies belief in the future of blockchain-enabled digital rights management. -COSIMO Ventures, a venture capital investment firm that provides investors access to high-potential blockchain projects through the world’s first tokenized, evergreen venture fund, has completed its lead seed round investment into BEASY, a platform-agnostic...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Camera

Sweater raises $12M seed round

Sweater Ventures LLC, a financial technology company building venture capital funds that will be accessible by everyday investors, has closed on a $12-million seed fundraising round. “Our goal is to give our members courtside seats to the world of venture. That is why we will offer a fully-managed fund that...
ECONOMY
Los Angeles Business Journal

Two L.A. startups raise $700M in capital this week; others close seed rounds, follow-on investments

A startup focused on the ins and outs of short-terms rentals and a platform supporting content creators each raised hundreds of millions of dollars in capital this week. A sustainable beauty brand, "Shark Tank" alum and content production app providing a safe space for women and nonbinary people followed suit with capital investments of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokenization#Workflow Management#Nft Management Platform#Beasy#Semtech#Managing Partner
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia serial founder raises $4.5M seed round for document startup venture

A Philadelphia serial founder has raised a $4.5 million seed round for his latest venture, a document processing startup. Common Paper is Jake Stein’s third company. Stein was one of the brains behind business intelligence and data analytics startup RJMetrics and its spinout Stitch, both of which were co-founded with Crossbeam CEO Bob Moore. RJMetrics and Stitch were both acquired, and Stein spent 2018 to 2020 working for Stitch’s parent company, Talend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sourcing Journal

Apparel and Textiles Led February’s US Manufacturing Gains

Click here to read the full article. The manufacturing sectors reporting growth in February were led by apparel and textile mills, and included furniture and related products. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGildan: Price Hikes and Production Prowess Fueled Record Sales, EarningsNorth Carolina Draws Big-Time Textile InvestmentsHow Government Agencies Promote and Protect Made in USABest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sports Coaching Platform Market to Grow by USD 4.95 billion | Increasing Government Investments in IT Infrastructure to Drive Global IT Spending Market

NEW YORK , Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Coaching Platform Market by End-user (professional and non-professional) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy