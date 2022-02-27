COSIMO Ventures Completes Tokenized Seed Round Investment In Fast-growing NFT Management Platform BEASY
COSIMO Ventures’ Tokenized Equity Investment into BEASY exemplifies belief in the future of blockchain-enabled digital rights management. -COSIMO Ventures, a venture capital investment firm that provides investors access to high-potential blockchain projects through the world’s first tokenized, evergreen venture fund, has completed its lead seed round investment into BEASY, a platform-agnostic...aithority.com
