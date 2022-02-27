ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gemini Joins the Crypto Council For Innovation

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

CCI’s CEO Sheila Warren Expands the Global Alliance, Adding Crypto Platform Gemini to a Premier Roster of Crypto Industry Leaders. The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), a global alliance of crypto industry leaders, announced that Gemini, a crypto platform, has joined its organization, effective this week. Latest Aithority...

Binance joins Russia’s Bank Association as its first crypto member

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has become the first crypto-centric entity to join the Association of Banks of Russia (ABR), the company announced last Friday. “Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, is announcing its membership in the Association of Banks of Russia to provide a dialog with federal authorities, legislators, experts in the field of digital financial assets and digital currencies,” Binance Russia explained.
Coinbase Joins Robinhood, Fidelity and Others to Fight Crypto Crime

The fintech consortium developed a programming solution linking personal information with crypto transactions of $3,000 or more to comply with anti-money laundering rules. According to a new Chainalysis report, $8.6 billion in crypto was laundered by cybercriminals in 2021, a 30% increase over the prior year. Coinbase and other fintech...
Shopify CEO Joins Coinbase Board. Will His Move Legitimize Crypto?

In this video clip from "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 2, Fool contributors Jon Quast, Travis Hoium, and Chris MacDonald discuss the strategic move made by the CEO of e-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to join the board of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). It opens up a lot of possibilities for both companies.
Crypto Whale Just Moved $50M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $50,001,908 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Cathie Wood joins Tampa Bay Innovation Center board

February 23, 2022 - ARK Invest founder and innovation leader Cathie Wood has joined the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Board of Directors. “St. Petersburg and the broader Tampa Bay region are becoming powerful beacons for advancing technology, and I believe TBIC is at the forefront of establishing the area as a global center for entrepreneurial success and innovation. I look forward to participating in this journey as a board member now," Wood said in a release. Her company, ARK Invest, is a global investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation. Wood recently relocated her New York firm to St. Petersburg and will occupy space inside the new ARK Innovation Center, formerly known as the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. The center will help entrepreneurs and boost the startup activity in the region by providing programming and co-working space. The 45,000-square-foot center is scheduled to open in 2023. It will have 30,000 square feet on the first floor for incubator companies and another floor designated for ARK Invest – the anchor tenant.
Apparel and Textiles Led February’s US Manufacturing Gains

Click here to read the full article. The manufacturing sectors reporting growth in February were led by apparel and textile mills, and included furniture and related products. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGildan: Price Hikes and Production Prowess Fueled Record Sales, EarningsNorth Carolina Draws Big-Time Textile InvestmentsHow Government Agencies Promote and Protect Made in USABest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
