Putin thanks Russian special forces for fulfilling their 'heroic' duty in Ukraine

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall before a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Sunday thanked Russia's special forces, singling out those who are "heroically fulfilling their military duty" in Ukraine, in a televised address that was also published on the Kremlin website.

Russian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said on Sunday, as Western allies prepared new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system. read more

Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

