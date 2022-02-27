ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Boris Johnson urged to ‘go further and faster’ with sanctions and ban luxury good exports to Russia

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFNgN_0eQT4DHG00

Boris Johnson is being urged to “go further and faster” with sanctions against the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine , including a ban on luxury exports to Russia .

In a letter to senior cabinet ministers, members of the Labour frontbench insisted Vladimir Putin and his Russian associates should “not be able to live a Mayfair lifestyle in Moscow ”.

No 10 recently announced the Russian president and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, would be directly targeted by sanctions and earlier this week, the prime minister imposed asset freezes on Russian banks, airlines, and oligarchs close to Putin.

But in a letter to foreign secretary Liz Truss and chancellor Rishi Sunak, three of Labour’s senior frontbenchers urge the government to “go further and faster”. Rachel Reeves, David Lammy and Nick Thomas-Symonds said “the hardest possible sanctions” must be levelled against the Kremlin, “so the regime faces the severest possible consequences for its actions”.

Measures the Labour figures call for include increasing the number of Russian banks prevented from accessing Sterling and clearing payments through the UK, including one of the country’s biggest banks, Sberbank.

After three more Kremlin-linked oligarchs were added to the sanction list earlier this week, the frontbenchers called on the government to expand the list, “as well as targeting Russian parliamentarians and officials and Belarusian officials”.

On export controls, they said: “We would widen export control measures to cover a wide range of goods and technology in sectors of strategic importance to the Russian economy. We should also close down the export of luxury goods from the UK to Russia, replicating measures already taken in the Syria sanctions regime.”

And in a bid to target illicit finance in the UK, the senior Labour MPs reiterated their demand for ministers to bring forward a Register of Overseas Entities Bill. “There is no need to wait for the next session of parliament. We have waited long enough – the government says that the legislation is ready to go, and Labour stands ready to support the necessary legislation to toughen sanctions and crack down on economic crime and illicit finance,” they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHS8T_0eQT4DHG00

The Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also called on the government to introduce an “oligarch tax” in an attempt to offset any spike in energy prices following the Ukraine invasion. He said: “The government must immediately sanction Putin’s cronies who have money in our country and begin the process of seizing their assets, so we can recover the cost of this crisis from those who have links to Putin.

“Meanwhile, Russian-owned energy companies who are profiteering from this crisis must be subject to a windfall tax. An ‘oligarch tax’ will send a clear signal to Putin that we will take tough measures to combat his aggression – and insulate the British public from any side effects.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
David Lammy
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kremlin#Labour#Russian#Sberbank#Belarusian
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

527K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy