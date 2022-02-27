ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Info About Tami Roman’s New Show

 3 days ago

Tami Roman’s popular “Bonnet Chronicles” from Instagram is now a podcast, @Gary With...

okcheartandsoul.com

Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Accused of Being Messy While Promoting Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
CELEBRITIES
Jay Z
Beyonce
Keke Wyatt
Tami Roman
Vogue

5 Things To Know About Harris Reed’s Biggest Show To Date

Club kids met kings and queens on Harris Reed’s autumn/winter 2022 moodboard. With Sam Smith soundtracking the show, fashion witnessed an ornate explosion of wildly romantic demi-couture that deserves another place on the Met Gala red carpet this year. Here, five things to know.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
#Celebrity News#Beyonc
KTLA

Morena Baccarin chats about her new show, ‘The Endgame’

You’ve seen her in “Deadpool” and as the wife to Nicholas Brody in “Homeland.” Now Morena Baccarin is starring as the lead in NBC’s new drama, “The Endgame.” The show centers on Elena Federova, a criminal mastermind who is chased by the FBI after coordinating several bank heists.  “The Endgame” airs 10 p.m. Mondays on […]
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Roman Atwood’s wife Brittney Atwood

Roman Atwood rose to YouTube stardom through prank channel RomanAtwood. Since 2016, however, he left his old channel and focused on making vlogs, particularly featuring he and his family’s daily lives. Together, their everyday experiences have garnered much interest with up to more than 15.5 million subscribers. In this piece, we are going to take a look at Roman’s wife Brittney Atwood.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Want a Spinoff Show About Helen’s ‘Backstory’

Only seven episodes remain for “Ozark” in 2022. The hit Netflix show will be wrapping things up sometime this fall, but they will be doing so without Helen Pierce. As you fans know, Helen was taken care of at the end of Season 3, so she will not be competing with the Byrdes in the final seven episodes of the program. However, “Ozark” fans want a spinoff show about Helen’s “backstory.”
TV SERIES
rolling out

Kevin Hunter suing ‘Wendy Williams Show’ producers for millions

Looks like Wendy Williams is not the only one who is harboring ill feelings against the talk show producers. Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit for wrongful termination against Debmar-Mercury, the production company that put the show together. According to legal documents obtained by The...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jason Momoa Goes With Zoë Kravitz's Boyfriend Channing Tatum to See 'The Batman'

It may be called The Batman, but Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum were there to see Catwoman. In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Momoa shared a snap of himself with the Magic Mike star as they geared up to see Zoë Kravitz star alongside Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated reboot, directed by Matt Reeves.
MOVIES
Complex

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Allegedly Gave Prince Harry 'Not So Pleasant Look' While On Stage To Receive NAACP Image Award

Meghan Markle allegedly gave Prince Harry a warning look during their NAACP acceptance speech. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first major Hollywood event over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, but something was allegedly off during their acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
Journal Inquirer

New cooking show is Child’s play

As a TV chef, Julia Child was ahead of her time. That means she never did what Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Flay, Ted Allen, Guy Fieri, and others have done — host a cooking competition show such as “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Chopped.”. That form of cooking...
TV SHOWS

