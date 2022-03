A Maine State Police Trooper was injured when his cruiser was hit in a construction zone. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says just after 6:30 Wednesday morning State Troopers were assisting a construction contractor, SPS New England, as they were attempting to set up a lane closure on the Piscataqua River Bridge. Construction workers and the Troopers were in the left northbound lane of the bridge, on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, just before the Maine state line, where the closure was going to be set up when the crash happened.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 13 DAYS AGO