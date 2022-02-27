ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Schools Superintendent: Students Not Required to Wear Masks on School Buses Now

By DARIENITE.COM
darienite.com
 3 days ago

Darien Schools Superintendent Alan Addley told parents in an email early Saturday afternoon that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer requiring that students wear masks when on...

darienite.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Parents outraged after students forced out of classrooms for wearing leggings

Parents at a middle school in central Kentucky have expressed their disappointment and anger at a decision to remove more than a dozen students from lessons over an alleged dress code violation. Scott County Middle School, which reportedly told students in a recent announcement that leggings would be allowed for the month of February on Fridays, was accused of “embarrassing” the students.Reports suggested all of those who were pulled out of lessons last Friday had worn leggings, with their parents believing the students were compliant with the Scott County Middle School dress code. A parent, Whitney Smith, told the Herald-Leader...
EDUCATION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: CDC no longer requires masks on school buses, vans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer requires masks on school buses. The rule change came with the CDC’s change in masking guidance issued on Feb. 25. According to the CDC’s website, “Effective February 25, 2022, CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.”
TRAFFIC
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Darien, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Health
Darien, CT
Education
Darien, CT
Cars
Darien, CT
Health
Anchorage Daily News

Mom files complaint with Tennessee school claiming students got lesson on ‘how to torture a Jew’

After school one day last week, Juniper Russo’s 13-year-old daughter came home and confided in her mother: “I don’t feel safe in Bible class anymore,” she said. The Jewish teen from Chattanooga, Tenn., said her Bible history teacher wrote on the board the transliteration of the Hebrew name for God, a word not traditionally uttered by Jewish people.
EDUCATION
Long Beach Tribune

A twelve-year-old student took his own life after being bullied in school by classmate for extended period of time, parents speak to raise awareness

Schools should be safe places for students, places where children are taught about the real values in life and places where they should be encouraged by their teachers to pursue their dreams. Schools are places where students will spend the most of their time until becoming adults and places where students will form their personality.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Cdc#Darien Schools
Middletown Press

Bridgeport schools continue requiring masks in buses, buildings

BRIDGEPORT — Students will still have to wear masks on school buses, the district clarified on Monday. In new guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would no longer enforce its federal mask mandate on school buses, leaving those decisions up to local school districts. The agency credited the change on Friday to new overall guidance about face coverings in schools based on hospitalizations and local transmission.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
95.3 MNC

Niles Community Schools will no longer enforce mask-wearing on buses, vans

Mask-wearing on school buses or vans will no longer be required in Niles. The Niles Community School Corporation made the announcement on Monday. It follows just days after the CDC said on Friday that they will no longer enforce mask-wearing on buses or vans that are run by private or public school systems.
NILES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
MIX 94.9

Sartell School District No Longer Requiring Masks on Buses

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district says they are no longer requiring students to wear masks on school district transportation. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says the decision stems from Friday's announcement by the CDC stating" the CDC is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require that people wear masks on...
SARTELL, MN
UpNorthLive.com

Masks no longer required on northern Michigan school buses

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The CDC says masks are no longer required for anyone on private or public school buses, however local districts can still mandate their use. The CDC announced this change on Friday, and it went into effect immediately. The agency said they made this change...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MassLive.com

Masks not required on school buses, Massachusetts public health officials say

Face coverings are no longer required on Massachusetts school buses, state public health officials said following the end of a statewide mask mandate in classrooms. Masks are still required in some settings, including on public transit and in health care facilities, the state Department of Public Health said. But as of Tuesday, they are not mandated on school buses or vans transporting K-12 students or children in childcare programs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Inside Nova

Masks now optional for all Prince William school staff, and on school buses

Masks are now optional for all Prince William County schools staff and on school buses, Superintendent LaTayna McDade announced Friday. The change follows a shift in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s framework for community spread, McDade said in a note to the school community. Under the CDC’s measure of COVID-19 in the community, Prince William County and all of Northern Virginia are now at low levels of community spread, meaning masking isn’t required.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Slate

What Can I Do to Stop My Child’s Classroom Meltdowns?

My 9-year-old’s teacher contacted me to let me know she has seen an increase in defiance from child—centered around when they’re asked to redo assignments due to illegible handwriting, but also when they’re generally corrected as well. My child is exhibiting behaviors like crumpling up papers, tearing worksheets out of the book so roughly they tear in half, slamming books around desk, and general harumphing. Nothing involving other students or anything I would consider “violent” but still not acceptable.
KIDS
NBC12

Chesterfield, Henrico no longer requiring masks on school buses

HENRICO/CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two school districts in central Virginia have now updated their mask policy. Students in Chesterfield and Henrico will no longer need to wear face masks on the school buses. Henrico lifted the mandate after the CDC handed down the new guidance. The school district also lifted...
CHESTERFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy