Dave Grohl recorded an entire thrash metal album for Foo Fighters' first movie, Studio 666. Rolling Stone reported Grohl appeared on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show and gave the backstory as to how the music fits into the movie: “I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band (Dream Widow) from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the f***ing demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose. It will be the lost album. It’ll be the album they were making before he f***ing killed the entire band.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO