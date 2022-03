At this point, it seems like practically anything can be delivered to our doorsteps, including cakes from our favorite bakeries in the country. We know cake delivery isn't necessarily new, but the idea of accessibly shipping our favorite sweets across the country will always amaze us — and Gold Belly does it with some of the best world-renowned cakes on the planet. While it can be pricey to order a cake thousands of miles from east to west or south to north, it's oftentimes worth it. If that means getting to try Ina Garten's famous coconut cake or Hobee's world-famous blueberry coffee cake, that certainly saves us some money on flights, right?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO