Short trips in area offer botanical beauty

Cheekwood in Nashville is a must-see during tulip time. Courtesy

SHORT TRIPS FOR BOTANICAL BEAUTY

Plan now for a trip this year to one of the many public gardens in our area. With the pandemic still prevalent, why not plan for some outdoor activities within driving distance? Spring is an especially good time for most Southern gardens.

Wister Gardens, a 14-acre property, is located in Belzoni. Azaleas abound on the trails in the spring with other flowers prevalent in the summer. Wister Gardens has been voted the best garden in Mississippi in a Mississippi Magazine poll. All of this beauty is free to behold.

Architectural enthusiasts may want to experience the award-winning structure, the Pinecote Pavillion by Fay Jones, located in the Crosby Arboretum in Picayune. Native plants abound in the 700 acres of property, a part of Mississippi State’s Coast Research and Extension Center. Open from Wednesday-Sunday with a small admission fee, the center also provides a wealth of information about butterflies and wildflowers.

Smaller gardens for viewing in the state include Pilgrimage venues in Natchez, Columbus, Holly Springs and Aberdeen. The Eudora Welty home in Jackson offers a glimpse into the author’s life as well as her garden.

Always a beautiful show in the spring is the Natchez Trace. A favorite is the redbud starring with the native cedar backdrop. Dogwoods blooming follow – definitely worth a drive.

Travel to Tennessee to visit the Memphis Botanical gardens, a 96-acre paradise. Planted with a variety of different spring blooming flowers and plants, daffodils begin the show in mid March, followed by cherry blossoms, azaleas, dogwoods and tulips through mid-April. Memberships are available or one-day passes may be purchased.

Cheekwood in Nashville is a must-see during tulip time with over 150,000 planted. Dogwoods, cherry blossoms, azaleas and daffodils add to the beauty. An added bonus is a tour of the Cheekwood Mansion. Admission is a little pricy, but well worth it.

In neighboring Alabama, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens located in the heart of the city offer spectacular views of 67 acres for free year-round.

It’s time to plan now for a welcome respite from the pandemic. Get outside and enjoy!