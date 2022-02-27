ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong reports record 26,026 daily COVID cases

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities on Sunday reported a...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Imported Hamsters from Netherlands Spark Coronavirus Outbreak in Hong Kong

According to latest research, foreign-made household hamsters brought the delta version of the viral coronavirus throughout Hong Kong, initiating a regional pandemic. The study presents the very initial indication of hamster-to-human transfer of SARS-CoV-2, the infection that produces COVID-19 though it is not yet assessed; was published in the journal The Lancet's Preprints database on 28th of January.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Covid#Reuters#Omicron
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Wyoming News

COVID Travel Rules to Europe May Be Lifted for Vaccinated

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- All testing and quarantine requirements for travelers to European Union member nations should be lifted next month for those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, the European Council said Tuesday. That would include people who received their last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before their arrival, or have received their booster dose, or those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of arrival, the...
TRAVEL
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Hong Kong Rules Out Citywide Lockdown As Cases Continue To Surge

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday ruled out a citywide lockdown to fight COVID-19, but a surge of infections meant she could not "preclude" the possibility of postponing next month's chief executive election. Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Hong Kong’s plan to test 7.4 million residents is unlikely to stop COVID—but may give scientists missing answers on Omicron

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, Hong Kong announced an ambitious plan to test all 7.4 million residents for COVID-19 starting in March, but the policy may be more useful as a science experiment than as a means of containing Hong Kong’s spiraling outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Millennial Source

Hong Kong accelerates release of COVID-19 hospital patients

Hong Kong has a zero-COVID-19 policy, with stringent coronavirus rules to try to ensure that no trace of COVID-19 gets into its borders and any sign of it is squashed. These rules included keeping COVID-19 patients in the hospital for sometimes weeks to ensure they wouldn’t spread the virus into the community. This approach kept some people with no symptoms hospitalized for over a month.
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. CDC says unvaccinated travelers should avoid Hong Kong travel

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday recommended unvaccinated travelers avoid travel to Hong Kong over rising COVID-19 cases. The CDC raised its COVID-19 level for Hong Kong from Level 1: Low to Level 3: High, one level below its highest...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy