ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

George Lewis Interview

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 3 days ago

In this episode, composer George Lewis talks about his work “Merce...

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

This Guy’s Barbershop Cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” Is Insanely Good

There are waaaaaaaay too many covers of “Tennessee Whiskey” on YouTube. A LOT of them are really, really, bad. However, every so often you stumble across one that does this classic song justice. Everybody has their favorite version (David Allan Coe, George Jones) of the song which was originally released in 1981, and while nobody covered it quite like Chris Stapleton, this dude did a damn good job. His name is DeAndre Nico, and his version went viral after he […] The post This Guy’s Barbershop Cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” Is Insanely Good first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

‘Succession’ & The Lost Symbol’ Star Ashley Zukerman Leads Australian Sci-Fi Movie ‘In Vitro’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Succession and The Lost Symbol actor Ashley Zukerman leads feature sci-fi thriller In Vitro which has just wrapped filming in regional New South Wales, Australia. In the lead opposite Zukerman is Talia Zucker (Lake Mungo) alongside Will Howarth (Beast). Set on a remote cattle property in the near future, the film will follow Layla (Zucker) and her husband Jack (Zukerman) who have been experimenting with biotechnology and developing new farming methods. It’s a mostly isolated existence for the couple, but when a series of unsettling occurrences take place, they soon discover a disturbing presence...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merce Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merce And Baby#New Focus Records
rolling out

LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy