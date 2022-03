Let's take a trip down memory lane with a store that most of us use to visit frequently, Kmart. In the 1960s, we were first introduced to Kmart here in the United States. The retail giant reached its peak when I was a child in the 1900s. At one point in time, they had around 2,400 stores in the United States and Canada. Then, in the 2000s, stores began to close, and in 2018 Kmart filed bankruptcy. Kmart stores in the United States are fading away fast. According to Oregon Live, two stores just announced their closure. This means that we will be down to only four Kmart locations in the entire United States.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO