8 Insider Secrets Everyone Who Cruises Should Be Aware Of

At first look, a person might think that Domestique is just a run-of-the-mill wine shop. However, this forward-thinking business, located in Washington, D.C., is reimagining the whole wine retail experience, fueled by a mission to be a more inclusive and fun space for all. Founded by journalist-turned-sommelier Jeff Segal who partnered with natural wine importer Selection Massale, Domestique is a natural-wine-focused store that wants to move the conversation beyond just what is in the bottle. Segal ensures that the producers they carry follow fair labor policies and adhere to sustainability practices such as only using organic or biodynamic grapes as well as using with very little sulfur in the cellar to produce clean and terroir-driven wines.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 DAYS AGO