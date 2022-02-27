ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Invites Collaboration to Define Future of Air Travel

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve long held dreams of what the future of air travel could look like. Something out of the Jetson’s TV show or a Star Wars movie is generally the “go to” vision for most people: aircraft of all types and sizes – including those without pilots onboard – safely flying anywhere...

Space.com

NASA opens Nighttime Precision Landing Challenge to help future moon missions

NASA wants your help to safely land future lunar spacecraft in the dark, including permanently shadowed craters that may be icy. The agency's new Nighttime Precision Landing Challenge No. 1 plans to award as many as three prizes of up to $650,000 each. The challenge asks applicants to create sensors able to detect hazards from at least 820 feet (250 meters) high and to process the information as the landing is taking place, allowing for a safe touchdown.
Scientific American

NASA Eyes Electric Car Tech for Future Moon Rovers

Of the many “firsts” from NASA’s Apollo program of lunar exploration, one often overlooked is that the Apollo missions included the first—and so far only—times that humans have driven on another world. Presaging today’s eco-conscious market for carbon-neutral transportation, Apollo’s battery-powered lunar roving vehicles were all-electric as well. Astronaut David Scott, who was the first person to drive one on the moon during the Apollo 15 mission, remarked that the “moon buggy” vehicles were “about as optimum as you can build.” Astronauts used them in Apollo 16 and 17, too. During those missions, the vehicles traversed an average of just over 30 total kilometers of lunar terrain and reached a top speed of 18 kilometers per hour. These vehicles were considered disposable: each ran only for a matter of hours before being discarded on the moon at mission’s end.
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Seemingly Vows To Defend Earth If Russia Sends The ISS Hurling Toward The Planet

Planet Earth is an undeniably scary place to be right now, with tensions rising all over as the long-running COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge on, and a war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. We can all rest a little better at night, though, knowing that SpaceX head Elon Musk will save the world from the threat of danger, should it come to that.
The Independent

Russia’s attack on Ukraine means we are probably not going to Mars, European Space Agency says

The ongoing war in Europe means we are probably not going to Mars this year, the European Space Agency has said.Over the last week, space agencies including Nasa and ESA have stressed that co-operation will continue with their Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, with which they work on projects including the International Space Station.But the continuing violence has led ESA to begin to make changes to its plans for space exploration and travel, its director general Josef Aschbacher said in a tweet. “We deplore the tragic events taking place in Ukraine, a crisis which escalated dramatically into war in recent days,” he...
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
dailygalaxy.com

Critics Horrified by World’s First Octopus Farm to Quest for Immortality (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
ETOnline.com

The Best Face Masks for Air Travel and Airports

Across the country, states are relaxing mask and COVID-related restrictions, but if you're considering spring travel plans, you're still going to need a mask. Masks are required on airplanes and in airports until March 18 when the Transportation and Safety Administration's current mask mandate expires. Most airlines implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that air travel precautions were in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines, but now many airlines have banned cloth masks altogether in favor of disposable masks with multiple layers for maximum protection.
Seeking Alpha

Delta Air Lines: Betting On International Travel

Delta Air Lines has a history of outperforming their legacy peers and 2021 was no exception. This article is part of a series about the major airlines in the U.S. Please see the following links to my previous articles in this series. JETS: The Airlines Are Tradable, Not Investable. AAL:...
The Independent

Nasa simulation of the universe will guide future Webb telescope observations

When fully operational this summer, the James Webb Space Telescope will train its record-breaking optics on the distant darkness in the hope of imaging objects never seen before – the very first stars and galaxies to form in the universe less than 200 million years after the big bang.But finding something that’s never been seen before in a big sky with a complicated space telescope isn’t quite as simple as pointing and clicking. While some technicians and scientists are busy calibrating Webb’s instruments and optics, others are building a simulated universe in which to develop the sophisticated observation procedures...
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
Toni Koraza

What will Washington state look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Washington State is a place many still confuse with Washington D.C. Luckily, the state is located thousands of miles away from the capital. Washington State is home to Seattle, unforgettable nightlife, and companies that have forever changed our lives. Think Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, and then some. Among individuals, you can find the wealthiest 1% of the planet living in the same suburbs, like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos in Medina.

