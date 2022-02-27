ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Hundreds of road crash victims suffer broken necks, lost limbs or deep wounds

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456H6q_0eQSuL1O00

The number of road crash victims who suffer life-changing injuries such as broken necks, lost limbs and deep, penetrating wounds has been revealed for the first time.

Figures published by the Department for Transport (DfT) illustrate the severe consequences of collisions on Britain’s roads.

The statistics analysed by the PA news agency reveal the most severe injuries suffered by road casualties in 2020, broken down into 20 categories.

Among those injuries described as “very serious” or “moderately serious” were:– Broken neck or back (521 people)– Severe head injury (399 people)– Deep penetrating wound (81 people)– Loss of entire or part of arm or leg (35 people)– Fractured pelvis or upper leg (786 people)

Whiplash was the most common injury with 13,358 cases, representing nearly a quarter of everyone injured or killed on Britain’s roads in 2020.

Other common injuries described as “slight” or “less serious” include deep cuts (729 people), fractured arms, collarbones or hands (2,403 people) and sprains and strains (9,246).

Severe head injuries were more frequent among injured pedestrians (2%) and cyclists (1.7%) than car occupants (0.3%).

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “This breakdown shows just how many people suffer life-changing injuries even though they survive road collisions.

“Putting numbers on the type and extent of injuries being suffered should help us design safer vehicles and roads.”

The figures include periods when road traffic was lighter than normal due to coronavirus restrictions.

They are based on data from police forces using injury reporting systems, which is only around half.

That means the true number of crash victims suffering each type of injury will be much higher.

Mr Gooding urged all police forces to adopt injury reporting systems as they will be “crucial to the success” of the Road Collision Investigation Branch proposed by the DfT to establish the causes of crashes and make safety recommendations.

Jason Wakeford, head of campaigns at road safety charity Brake, said serious injuries from road crashes have “life-changing, long-term impacts for families up and down the country” as they “tear apart lives and livelihoods”.

He continued: “While these figures start to show deeper insight into serious injuries, it’s important that further evidence is collected to better understand the longer-term impacts of road collisions on people, the economy and public services.”

Mr Wakeford stressed the importance of crash victims and their families receiving “proper emotional and practical support”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Doncaster Knights to appeal decision to refuse them chance of promotion

Doncaster Knights say they will appeal the decision denying them a chance of promotion to the Gallagher Premiership. The Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday that Championship leaders Doncaster and third-placed Ealing Trailfinders had failed to meet minimum standards criteria for Premiership entry. The clubs fell short as their respective...
RUGBY
newschain

UK couple paint their house in colours of Ukraine flag

A UK couple have painted their house in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country. Rend Platings and her husband Michael used two five-litre tubs of paint, one yellow and one blue, costing £76 in total, to decorate the outside of their home in Cambridge on Sunday.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injuries#Traffic Accident#Dft#The Rac Foundation
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Four-year-old boy fatally shoots himself in grocery store parking lot as mother shopped

A four-year-old boy accidentally shot himself dead in the parking lot of a Georgia grocery store as his mother shopped, police say.The young boy, Miyell Hernandez, got hold of a gun that had been left in the car he was waiting in outside a Publix shop in DeKalb County on Sunday evening. He was with his 13-year-old cousin and eight-month-old sister at the time.After the shooting, Miyell’s cousin rushed into the store to get his mother. The infant was immediately taken to hospital but did not survive his injuries.Miyell’s aunt, Guadalupe Woods, set up a GoFundMe campaign raising money for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Government Technology

Inmate With Broken Leg Helped Rescue Tornado Victims

(TNS) - When a deadly tornado reduced the Mayfield candle factory to a pile of rubble the night of Dec. 10 , Marco Sanchez was one of a group of Graves County jail inmates working inside. Sanchez was trapped inside with a broken leg and cracked ribs., but he managed...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Daily Mail

Construction boss’ wife, 51, is taken to court for criminal damage after she installed a DIY road hump of ROCKS outside her country cottage in a bid to slow down speeding motorists

The wife of a construction firm boss was taken to court for criminal damage after she installed a DIY road hump made of rocks outside her country cottage in a bid to slow down speeding motorists. Andrea Wilkinson, 51, whose husband Ian runs a construction business, created the hump using...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click10.com

Man who lost limbs after oxygen tank explosion remains hospitalized

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man remained hospitalized on Tuesday in Broward County after an oxygen tank exploded — severing his left arm and leg and burning his right arm. Relatives identified the man who was injured on Monday at the Resource Scrap Metal Lauderhill as Donjuan Coley, a 47-year-old father who has been selling scrap metal for years.
LAUDERHILL, FL
BBC

Human remains found in Boston park belong to suspected murder victim

Human bones discovered in a park in Lincolnshire have been identified as the remains of a suspected murder victim. Lincolnshire Police said DNA tests confirmed bones found in Witham Way Country Park, Boston, belong to Ilona Golabek. Ms Golabek, 27, was last seen alive in Boston on 9 November. Kamil...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Road accident data could help predict crash victims most at risk of brain injury

Imperial researchers have identified how speed, direction, and level of head protection predict brain injury following road traffic collisions (RTC). Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are a leading cause of death and disability worldwide and nearly one in three are caused by RTCs. A partnership between Imperial College London and TRL...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy