See Oak Ridge, Folsom girls basketball in Sac-Joaquin Section DI final at Golden 1 Center

The 2022 primary season for this year's midterm elections officially launched Tuesday in Texas, where voters will cast ballots in several statewide races and all 38 congressional districts. Polls closed throughout the state at 9 p.m. ET. CBS News projects that Governor Greg Abbott will avoid a runoff and secure...
VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities Wednesday, as the seventh day of Moscow's invasion threatened to bring even greater violence and destruction to civilian areas across the country. Russia intensified its offensive on four strategic cities: Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson and Kyiv, with a...
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address the U.S. will close American skies to Russian flights. The move, which U.S. officials had been considering for several days, is part of the administration's efforts to isolate the country as it attacks Ukraine. The ban applies to...
The protection offered by two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children declined during the Omicron wave, but a booster shot helped, suggests a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examining data from health care facilities across 10 states. The study's authors chalked up much...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will tell lawmakers Wednesday the central bank will likely hike interest rates later this month with inflation “well above” the central bank’s target range. The Fed chief is set to tell members of the House Financial Services Committee that bank officials “expect...
Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and progressive favorite Jessica Cisneros are heading to a runoff in Texas's 28th Congressional District, The Associated Press projected, after neither of the leading candidates secured 50 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. The race's runoff status shows that Cuellar, the incumbent,...
London/Moscow CNN Business — The Russian economy is taking “serious blows,” the Kremlin acknowledged Wednesday, as the country’s growing isolation piles further pressure on its tottering financial system. Apple (AAPL), ExxonMobil, Ford (F), Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF) joined a list of companies shutting down or...
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading force had been killed as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war against Ukraine hit the one-week mark. Zelensky vowed that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that appeared to be Putin's strategy.
Yachts owned by Russian billionaires are on the move as the U.S. and its allies seek to hunt down the assets of Russia's wealthiest in direct response to the invasion of Ukraine. The wealthiest Russian money – including Russian President Vladimir Putin's — has pushed to sea. Data...
