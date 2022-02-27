ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia basketball player Nathan Sobey says Olympic bronze medal was stolen

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ms9y_0eQSq4F800
Nathan Sobey (left) took to Twitter for help in recovering his Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal that was stolen from his home in Brisbane. NBAE via Getty Images

Australian basketball player Nathan Sobey appealed for help on Sunday in recovering his Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal after it was stolen from his home in Brisbane.

The 31-year-old was part of an Australia squad that beat Slovenia 107-93 to claim his country’s first Olympic medal in men’s basketball.

Sobey, who featured for two minutes 26 seconds in Australia’s third-place playoff win, said the break-in happened on Saturday.

“Unfortunately last night, our house was broken into and my bronze medal was stolen, along with some other small things,” Sobey said on Twitter.

“If anyone out there has any information please let us know!”

Sobey now plays for Brisbane Bullets, who are seventh in the National Basketball League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nv2y8_0eQSq4F800
Nathan Sobey said on Twitter that the bronze medal was stolen, along with some “other small things” that were taken out of his home.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Peugeot fires Djokovic: "We will not continue sponsorship"

Peugeot fires Novak Djokovic. Or rather, the French carmaker has ended a relationship that has lasted since 2014. CEO of the company Stellantis Carlos Tavares said: "We will not continue with the sponsorship of Djokovic." After being expelled from Australia for his clearly no-vax positions, now the sponsors are also...
SPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy