ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong reports record 26,026 daily COVID cases

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities on Sunday reported a...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Covid#Reuters#Omicron
AFP

Saudi Arabia says cracking down on illegal Captagon drug

On a table covered in a green sheet, two Saudi officers pour out thousands of white amphetamine pills they have just seized from a neighbourhood in the kingdom's Red Sea city of Jeddah.  Nujaidi said Saudi authorities seized more than 119 million amphetamine pills last year in cooperation with partners including Malaysia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.  rs/dm/it
PUBLIC SAFETY
nextbigfuture.com

Major 100 Day COVID Forecast is Already Wrong After 9 Days

Nextbigfuture pointed out the brain dead forecast made 9 days ago for cumulative COVID deaths in the USA by Washington University IHME. They projected out one hundred days that total US COVID deaths would reach 947,622 by June 1, 2022. They had updated an older forecast made about a month before that was predicting about 934000 deaths by June 1, 2022. The last time they updated the weekend before the CDC would report more than 934000 deaths. The CDC today reports 947,882 deaths by the reporting up to Feb 28, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy