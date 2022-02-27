ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

RUSSIA: Stand with Sen. Risch

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

My immediate family served in all four branches of the military. Both of my parents served in World War II. At no time since my birth did the U.S. stand with countries that would take over another country because they could. This is not “genius” as our former president...

