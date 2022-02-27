ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Saturday Night Live' opens with tribute to Ukraine

Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
Saturday Night Live This photo provided by NBC shows Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing "Prayer for Ukraine" during the opening of “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Will Heath/NBC via AP) (Will Heath)

NEW YORK — (AP) — "Saturday Night Live" normally kicks off each show with some humor, but the comedy sketch series opened with a tribute performance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a “Prayer for Ukraine” during the opening of “SNL” on Saturday. Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the choir.

The choir sang the melancholy tune in front of a live audience and a table of candles that spelled the name of Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.

Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine this week. The ongoing invasion involves explosions and airstrikes on the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WEKU

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies and airfields in fresh attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

