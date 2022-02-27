ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorginho Hungry to Add More Titles to Chelsea Trophy Cabinet Ahead of Carabao Cup Final Against Liverpool

By Jago Hemming
 3 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has expressed his desire to continue lifting trophies in a Blues jersey, ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

The Italy international lifted three trophies last year including the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Euro 2020 trophy at Wembley.

Since the beginning of 2022, he has already lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy with the Blues and is looking forward to his shot at a second trophy opportunity this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZDU7_0eQSo7XD00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Jorginho expressed his side's ambitions to lift more silverware this season.

"It’s our hunger for winning trophies," he explained. "When you win one, you don’t get comfortable and you want to win more, that’s the secret.

"You push even harder and work even harder to try to win more because every time you win something, the next time it’s going to be even more difficult with the other teams coming for you.

When asked about Chelsea's upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, the 30-year-old insisted the most important thing is getting the win on the day.

"I’m feeling quite good and really excited for this game so let’s see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hq5IS_0eQSo7XD00
IMAGO / PA Images

"In the end, the most important thing is that we win the trophy, not me being on the pitch, so as long as we can win then I’m happy.

"The competition is good because when you have top players like this pushing hard with very good quality, I know it’s hard for the coach to make a choice.

"We know we can rely on it because whoever goes out there is going to give everything and the standard is high.

"We have all been working hard to deserve to be there so we know whoever is on the pitch will play well and contribute for the team."

Daily Mail

Carabao Cup final PLAYER RATINGS: Caoimhin Kelleher proves the man of the moment with heroic display for Liverpool as Chelsea's Mason Mount is left to rue squandering two glorious chances

CHELSEA (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy - Save after save after save. Completely vindicated his manager's decision to select him over Kepa. 8.5. Trevoh Chalobah - Was given a torrid time by Luis Diaz but fair play to the Chelsea defender who admirably stuck to his task. 6.5. Thiago Silva - A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s League Cup Title Win Over Chelsea

Holy. Freaking. Crap. Did that really just happen?!?!?! No, it’s not really a surprise that Liverpool won their first trophy of the season, keeping alive their hope for the quadruple. Both Liverpool and Chelsea had sensational chances, with both goalkeepers coming up with huge saves. Both teams missed what looked like sure goals in a very open game for a final. Both teams had goals waved off after VAR reviews. In the end, it took penalties to settle it. An not just penalties, it went all the way to keeper penalties, the rarest of rare of all penalties. Caoimhin Kelleher rocked his shot into the top corner while Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought in just for the penalties, skied his chance. And that was it. Liverpool have now won the League Cup, the cup we have all spurned for years. And it feels great!
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Manchester United draw with Watford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.While Ronaldo has scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Super Cup#League Cup#Carabao Cup Final#The Champions League#The Fifa Club World Cup
The Independent

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina to play match with Russian opponent after receiving assurances

Elina Svitolina is set to contest her first-round match in Mexico later on Tuesday having been assured Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova will compete under a neutral flag.Svitolina, the top seed in Monterrey, put out a statement on Monday saying she would not play against any Russian or Belarusian opponents unless all national emblems, flags and colours were removed.There has been no official announcement from the WTA, but Svitolina told ITV News: “There’s been a lot of discussion.“Today they will release a statement that they will remove the flags. So we are waiting just for the final confirmation about that. I...
TENNIS
SB Nation

Everton Women advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

With a convincing 2-0 road win Sunday against Championship side Charlton Athletic, Everton advanced to the quarterfinals of the FA Women’s Cup. The Toffees kept their opponents scoreless through 90 minutes and conceded just 44% possession. The opening marker came after just 30 minutes; French winger Kenza Dali picked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel: Blame Me for Kepa Arrizabalaga Substitution During Carabao Cup Final Defeat to Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel will take any blame which comes his, Chelsea or Kepa Arrizabalaga's way following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on penalties. Chelsea were beaten 11-10 on penalties at Wembley as the shootout went the distance, just like the game did. Kepa stepped up after Caoimhin Kelleher scored Liverpool's 11th to continue their 100 per cent record.
UEFA
Financial World

Svitolina retires from the event to not face a Russian player

The current war between Russia and Ukraine is also having important repercussions in the world of tennis. Several players from both countries have repeatedly sent strong messages of peace and of being absolutely opposed to any kind of attack against another people. However, the issue is widening further and the...
TENNIS
