Environment

Clouds break up Sunday, letting sunshine in

Bowling Green Daily News
 3 days ago

Clouds will break up, opening the door to sunshine throughout Sunday. Much of the same can...

www.bgdailynews.com

NECN

Chilly Sunday Morning With Plenty of Sunshine

We’re waking up today to frigid temperatures and bitter cold wind chills courtesy of a northwest air flow out of Canada. Temps will start out in the teens across much of southern New England and in the single digits across the north, wind chill values will be in the single digits south, around and below 0 north.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Sunshine returns Sunday with a nice warm-up to end the weekend

Tonight we continue to see skies clear out with gusty winds upwards of 30-40 mph possible. Winds will eventually decrease after sunset as well as our temps. Clearing skies will allow heat to escape quickly after sunset so expect a cold night. Wind chills this evening are expected to be in the single digits so bundle up if you head out. Lows bottom out in the low teens and single digits.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Cool tonight, sunshine & milder temps for Sunday

Tonight, high pressure remains across Central PA and that will leave us with decreasing cloud cover for the overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to low 20s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Sunday starts with a good deal of sunshine and a bit warmer....
ENVIRONMENT
KCRG.com

Southerly winds, sunshine send temperatures surging Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An early taste of Spring is on the way to wrap up the weekend, as winds turn southerly tonight. This will cause an early low in the upper 10s and low 20s Sunday, with temperatures surging toward the upper 40s and upper 50s. Sunshine will be plentiful on Sunday, as well. This will be the warmest day of the calendar year so far for many in eastern Iowa, so enjoy it!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Idaho8.com

Chilly Sunshine today and Sunday night snow for the valley

A few upper highland showers and sun for the rest of eastern Idaho today. Not as chilly with light winds SW 5-9mph. Highs in the upper 20's for mountains to mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. Slightly warmer tomorrow with sunshine and approaching 40 for Pocatello, mid 30's for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot. Teen lows for tomorrow night and remaining in the mid 30's for Sunday ahead of the front with snow and cold arctic air blasting in here for Monday, Tuesday. Chances of snow for the valley at 40-50% Sunday night and Monday, 80% chance of snow for Jackson and continuing for Monday (President's Day) and Tuesday. Accumulations range from a dusting in the valley to half an inch to several inches for Island Park and Jackson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KSNT

Clouds clear out tonight as warming trend continues for Sunday

After struggling to get above freezing the last few days we finally managed to get into the lower to middle 40s earlier this afternoon. The little bit of cloud cover we saw today will clear out overnight and temperatures will drop into the 20s. As we head into Sunday, things...
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Chilly Saturday, warming up Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and dry weather this weekend with a warming trend in the short-term forecast. A warm front develops this afternoon and moves through western Kansas. It will be windy and warm with gusts approaching 40 mph and highs in the 50s to near 60 across far western Kansas, meanwhile 40s will continue in areas with snow on the ground. Breezy overnight into Sunday with clear skies and southerly winds. The south winds will bring much warmer temperatures Kansas on Sunday with 60s in the forecast statewide, with a few locations hitting the lows 70s.
WICHITA, KS
KAAL-TV

Long duration, fluff will let snow add up

Snow is back for Thursday. From 10 AM to Midnight, look for snow to take over the area. It'll be a longer duration of light snow. Given the temperatures we'll be at, this will be a fluffier style snow which will help maximize the snowfall totals. We're going 2-4" of...
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

Freezing drizzle and snow highlight the forecast

Today: A Dense Fog Advisory in western ND will last until 12 PM CST. Patchy freezing drizzle and a slight chance for scattered snow today with highs ranging from the teens to the 30s. NE and easterly winds around 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. Tonight: Light snow for mainly SW and south-central ND. Freezing […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

More sunshine to follow Sunday showers

A good Sunday morning my friends! Get ready for some light rain activity as we look onward. More cloud cover settles in on Sunday, along with late morning to evening scattered showers. You can keep the jackets handy throughout the day with an umbrella as highs will average around the mid-50s. Mainly sunny skies will […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Sunday Sunshine And Showers, Cold Front Is Coming

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Moisture is back in South Florida with morning showers. The showers are isolated and impacting the Lower Keys and parts of Broward while the rest of the area is dry. The morning showers end by noon, then mostly sunny skies will last through the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will be very warm along with humid conditions. Forecast highs for Sunday top the mid-80s. A round of spotty showers are forecast for Sunday evening. (CBS4) Also, the wind is changing direction from the east to the west by late afternoon, at the same time, pop-up showers develop over inland areas in...
WGNtv.com

Sunday Forecast: Sunny start with afternoon clouds, high of 39

Sunday Forecast: Sunny start with some afternoon clouds & milder conditions. NW winds 10-15 mph. Air quality is Good to Moderate around Chicagoland today. High: 39. Sunday Night: Mostly clear and seasonably cold. N winds 5-10 mph. Low: 26. Monday Forecast: Warmer with sun & clouds. S winds 10-15 mph....
ENVIRONMENT

