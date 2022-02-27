Clouds break up Sunday, letting sunshine in

A few upper highland showers and sun for the rest of eastern Idaho today. Not as chilly with light winds SW 5-9mph. Highs in the upper 20's for mountains to mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. Slightly warmer tomorrow with sunshine and approaching 40 for Pocatello, mid 30's for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot. Teen lows for tomorrow night and remaining in the mid 30's for Sunday ahead of the front with snow and cold arctic air blasting in here for Monday, Tuesday. Chances of snow for the valley at 40-50% Sunday night and Monday, 80% chance of snow for Jackson and continuing for Monday (President's Day) and Tuesday. Accumulations range from a dusting in the valley to half an inch to several inches for Island Park and Jackson.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO