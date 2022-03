The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are now available worldwide. You can check them out in electronics stores and decide whether you want to buy one after your hands-on experience. But if you are considering picking up a Galaxy S22, you should know that the three models are more breakable than you might have expected. We saw a recent Galaxy S22 Ultra drop test that proved the largest model wouldn’t fare well without protective accessories. And now a brand new comparison reveals the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus perform just as poorly.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 HOURS AGO