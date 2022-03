The shake-ups to the early 2022 calendar of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) just keep on coming. It was revealed Monday that rising Lightweight star, Rafael Fiziev, tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him out of his UFC 272 co-main event with Rafael dos Anjos this weekend (Sat., March 5, 2022). With the event just days away, it has left the promotion scrambling and many a fighter throwing their names in the hat to fill in. The most intriguing of the bunch to speak up is this past Saturday’s main event winner from UFC Vegas 49, Islam Makhachev.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO