An in-browser interactive map of The Lands Between in Elden Ring is available to help players keep track of their progress. The official map includes all locations, items, Sites of Grace, NPCs, upgrades, bosses and more in the game. Available on the Elden Ring wiki page, the interactive map serves as a vital tool for many players, but should be avoided by all of those not wishing to be spoiled.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO