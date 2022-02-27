SCHP: It Is Simple, It Works, And It Is Different From VTIP

With Brent crude hovering around $100, profitability in the short term is assured. Debt is down, dividends secure, but can it last?. Earnings calls transcripts are revealing from two perspectives. Firstly, one gets a clear sense of not only management’s actions but also how they perceive their business. Secondly, from the questions one gets a sense of how a group of analysts view the company and its positioning in society. The Q4 earnings call from Exxon Mobil (XOM) was revealing at a number of levels. Good times clearly allow difficult issues to be overlooked. My takeaway from the presentation and Q&A was how everything revolved around managing the business at the top of the cycle and being aware that the cycle will inevitably have a down phase. I got a sense that this was a business addressing things in the way that it has done for a very long time, albeit with better focus on optimising the business. I saw virtually no reflection on whether XOM’s industry was on the verge of a quantum shift as the world moves away from fossil fuel exploitation. Management and questions were almost exclusively focused on “business as usual” at a time of immense change.

