Molalla, OR

Letters

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gM82_0eQSiB3I00 A look at people's thoughts about things in the Molalla and Canby areas for the March 2, 2022 edition

During pandemic, what's the purpose of the paper?

A short while ago, I wrote about how I thought Molalla wasn't getting much representation in the new consolidated Herald-Pioneer. You titled my piece 'Reader confused on purpose of paper.'

I don't believe I'm confused, maybe you're the one confused. But for the record I think the purpose of a newspaper is to seek out and report on the news of the community it serves. I really would like to hear what you think the purpose of the newspaper is, and while you're at it, why not rate yourself as to how you think you're doing at it (for the Molalla area).

As I have stated in the past, there is a lot of news to report on that is happening in Molalla, besides the City Council meetings and the school board meetings. But while you're covering City Council meetings why not ask questions?

Here are some topics you might want to cover. How about parking in downtown Molalla? What is the city doing to provide more? Have they looked at some of the vacant lots to see if they can acquire more parking space?

Why didn't the state/city complete the bike/pedestrian path between Ona Way and Hezzie Lane? Motorists put up with months of traffic delays, only to have an incomplete path and no improvements to the highway.

What is Molalla doing to attract new business? You know there's no clothing stores or shoe stores in Molalla, unless you count Bi-Mart or some of the used clothing shops.

As I said there is plenty to cover, plenty to uncover. Let's get out there and cover it, because really, I am not sure why I would continue to renew my subscription, unless I move to Newberg.

And for those in Molalla who still get the paper, if your as dissatisfied as me, call or write the paper to let them know.

Jeff Fawcett

Molalla

(Editor's note: The purpose of the newspaper is to inform the public, to tell its stories. But right now its purpose also is to survive while telling the stories it can — and we do a good job of it. The Molalla Pioneer was added to the Canby Herald to help it survive, thus creating the Herald-Pioneer. Then, the Herald-Pioneer was combined with the Newberg and Woodburn papers to help them survive the pandemic that sent revenues into the toilet and threatened their existence. This has all been explained multiple times, so I'm at a loss to understand the disconnect between before and now.

It has been unpleasant, disheartening and a struggle, yet through it all we have covered Molalla as best we could as staffing was cut, work hours were slashed and resources dried up. Story counts for Molalla, Canby, Newberg and Woodburn fluctuate week to week. Some weeks it's flush, some weeks it's lean, but when you're limited, you're limited.)

