Kings' Tobias Bjornfot: Chips in with assist

Harris compiled 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes Sunday in the 76ers' 125-109 win over the Knicks. Harris has thus far been the Philadelphia player most adversely affected by the arrival of James Harden, who has played in both of the 76ers' first two games out of the All-Star break after his team debut was previously delayed by a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old forward has sported usage rates of 13.1 and 16.4 percent in the two games since Harden entered the lineup, well down from his season-long rate of 21.6 percent. Though Harris' overall touches and field-goal attempts may not climb dramatically from here, fantasy managers should expect his production to bounce back to some degree in the games to come. While Harris provided a combined 18 points over the past two games, he shot an unusually poor 27.8 percent from the field between those contests.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO