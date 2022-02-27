ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Cal Petersen: Earns third straight win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Petersen stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Petersen was good again...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Yields two goals in relief outing

Petersen stopped 11 of 13 shots in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Bruins. Jonathan Quick was ineffective through roughly one-and-a-half periods, and Petersen didn't fare much better in garbage time. Both goals Petersen surrendered were scored by Erik Haula in a span of 3:28 in the third period. Petersen has gone eight outings (seven starts) without allowing more than three goals. The 27-year-old remains at 14-7-1 with a 2.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 23 appearances. The Kings begin a four-game road trip Wednesday in Dallas -- they often alternate starts, so Petersen would be in line for that contest if the pattern holds.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Daily News Online

MONDAY NIGHT MANIA: Cal-Mum, York both win to set up C3 finals match up; Avon advances to C1 title game for third straight time; Livonia girls suffer OT heartbreak.

CHURCHVILLE — York and Cal-Mum. One final time. For all the Class C3 marbles. Friday night. In Dansville. Cal-Mum (17-5) and York both eased past their semifinal opponents Monday night as the No. 2 Raiders whipped No. 3 Dundee/Bradford 82-67 at Newark High School while the fourth-seeded Golden Knights did the same to No. 1 EMCHS by a 71-60 count at Churchville-Chili.
YORK, NY
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
Newberry Observer

Pitching leads to Wolves sweep of Augusta

Newberry — The Newberry softball team continued their nearly month-long homestand by sweeping the Augusta Jaguars on Feb. 22. Kasey Widmer opened the scoring in the bottom half of the third with her team-leading fifth home run to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. Newberry added on later in the inning as Sierra Brogdon drove home Mallena Wright giving the Wolves a 2-0 lead.
NEWBERRY, SC
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
On3.com

Former college, NFL assistant George DeLeone passes away at 73

A 49-year coaching veteran, George DeLeone died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, the Baylor football social media page confirmed. The 73-year old retired after three seasons with the Bears following the 2019 season. Over his storied coaching career, George DeLeone spent time as an assistant and head coach across...
NFL
CBS Sports

North Carolina aims to continue ascent vs. Syracuse

North Carolina seems to have it flowing again, and at an ideal juncture of the season. The Tar Heels will carry a three-game winning streak into Monday night's home finale against Syracuse at Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remains in the chase for a share...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Florida to keep tabs on Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Florida isn't willing to look past its road contest against Vanderbilt on Tuesday ahead to its regular-season finale. Although Gators coach Mike White's squad will close the season Saturday at home against No. 7 Kentucky, the club must face Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Commodores in Nashville, Tenn. Florida (18-11,...
NASHVILLE, TN
FingerLakes1.com

Skaneateles wins third straight Sectional hockey title

The Skaneateles Lakers claimed their third consecutive Section 3, Division II hockey title on Monday evening with a 4-0 victory over the Cortland-Homer Golden Eagles at the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse. Henry Major recorded four points, including two goals to lead the Lakers. Garrett Krieger also netted two...
SKANEATELES, NY
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA

