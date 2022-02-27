ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Trevor Moore: Goal and assist in Saturday's win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Moore scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
NHL

Laine has goal, assist for Blue Jackets in win against Devils

COLUMBUS -- Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Laine made it 4-2 at 1:18 of the third period with his 20th goal of the season. He entered the zone 1-on-3 and toedragged around two defenders for a shot from the left circle. Laine has scored four goals in the past five games.
NHL
Reuters

Ducks edge Bruins on Trevor Zegras' last-minute goal

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique also scored while Ryan Getlaf registered three assists for the Ducks, who snapped a two-game skid. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 31 saves.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Fox's 29 points, 10 assists lead Kings past Thunder, 131-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110 on Monday night. Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for Sacramento, which snapped a four-game losing streak.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Dominate Kings, Score Seven Goals In One-Sided Shutout Win

The Boston Bruins made it look easy Monday night. Boston faced off with the Los Angeles Kings and had zero problems taking care of them. Boston won 7-0 thanks to a Jake DeBrusk hat trick and a shutout from Jeremy Swayman. Bruce Cassidy was understandably happy with what he saw...
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

North Carolina aims to continue ascent vs. Syracuse

North Carolina seems to have it flowing again, and at an ideal juncture of the season. The Tar Heels will carry a three-game winning streak into Monday night's home finale against Syracuse at Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remains in the chase for a share...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL
CBS Sports

Lakers waive center DeAndre Jordan, sign point guard DJ Augustin; 76ers expected to pursue big man, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some tweaks to their roster before the final stretch of the season. On Tuesday, the team announced the addition of DJ Augustin as well as forward Wenyen Gabriel, who they signed to a two-way contract. To make room for the veteran point guard, the Lakers waived backup big man DeAndre Jordan. By swapping Jordan for Augustin, the Lakers are clearly placing an emphasis on guard play and shooting, as opposed to post play.
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted point guard from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ as Kylan Boswell, a borderline top-10 recruit, announces his decision between finalists Arizona, UNLV, Arizona State, Auburn and Illinois. Boswell is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 11 overall prospect in the class in the 247Sports Composite You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS

