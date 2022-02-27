ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Hudson named Entertainer of the Year at NAACP Image Awards

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Hudson was named Entertainer of the Year...

AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
BET

NAACP Image Awards 2022: The Best-Dressed Gentlemen At This Year's Show!

The NAACP Image Awards has a history of bold statement looks, and tonight’s fashion choices certainly did not disappoint on that front. Especially the men. Hollywood’s gents turned out in suits that were way more fun. And we wouldn’t have it any other way. Take A look at the best-dressed men from tonight’s show!
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: Meet the Drama Series Nominated at This Year’s Show

9-1-1 Ryan Murphy’s fast-paced, high energy action drama series takes a look into some of the real-life dangers first responders, including police personnel, paramedic, and firefighters face every day, with a star-studded cast, including highly decorated actress Angela Bassett, Emmy Award-nominated actor Peter Krause, and Connie Britton. All American.
Chicago Defender

NAACP Image Awards Performers Announced

The NAACP and BET revealed the performers and presenters for the “53rd NAACP Image Awards.” Nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer and two-time Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Mary J. Blige will take the stage to perform at this year’s show. The “53rd NAACP Image Awards,” hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, airs Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.
Complex

Aisha Tyler Responds to Tabloid Erroneously Identifying Her as Sasha Obama in Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Regardless of what one publication mistakenly reported, Aisha Tyler is not the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama. The comedian/actress/former co-host of the Talk hit Twitter over the weekend after the Daily Mail mistook her for the Obamas’ 20-year-old daughter Sasha in a photo’s caption. The pictures were taken at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, where Tyler was spotted greeting Jay-Z and Beyoncé as she walked by their table. The caption said she was “just seven years old when she and her sister Malia became the First Daughters.”
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
SheKnows

Ben Affleck Skipped the SAG Awards to Join Son Samuel for a Very Special Occasion

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck had some important business to attend to this past Sunday, during the 28th annual SAG awards. The actor, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film The Tender Bar, skipped out on the ceremony in favor of his son Samuel’s 10th birthday party. Affleck shares his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and has been outspoken about his dedication to fatherhood, so we’re not surprised that he chose some family time over an awards show. “My life is better and I am happier the...
goodhousekeeping.com

Watch 'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Get a Standing Ovation for Her Latest Performance

American Idol champ Kelly Clarkson is known for her powerful voice and her latest cover deserves a listen. As the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer takes the stage for a special karaoke moment rightfully dubbed as "Kellyoke." The Emmy-winning show is just in its third season and one thing that fans can always look forward to is which song Kelly will be lending her voice to next. This go round, Kelly chose the upbeat tune of Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie."
rolling out

LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
