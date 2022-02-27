ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lesley Manville feels the pressure playing Princess Margaret

 3 days ago

CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dine With Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank In Santa Barbara After Royal Claims He Feels Unsafe Bringing Kids To The U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be traveling to the U.K. anytime soon, but that doesn't mean they can't still squeeze in a royal family fix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who moved to Montecito, Calif., after ditching their royal duties in 2020 — recently met up with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, for a nice dinner in Santa Barbara.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Princess Eugenie’s Son August and More Celebrity Kids Playing in Snow

Snow cute! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, and a few Duggar family members have been taking advantage of the winter weather. “My snow baby,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a December 2020 mother-daughter photo via Instagram. In the social media upload, the reality...
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Princess Jasmine to Cinderella: Shubshri Kandiah on playing a modern day princess

When Shubshri Kandiah takes to the stage in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s extravagant musical production of Cinderella this autumn, there will be a certain synchronicity in the air. “‘In My Own Little Corner’ was one of the first songs that I learned when I started singing lessons when I was 12 years old,” she says. “So to be singing that on stage, it's like a full circle.”
MOVIES
Distractify

Taye Diggs Dishes on How He and Rumored Girlfriend Apryl Jones Met (EXCLUSIVE)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Taye Diggs’ TikTok is a national treasure that must be protected at all costs. In December 2021, the All American actor joined the social media platform and unintentionally set the internet ablaze. Only weeks later, Taye had more than 1 million followers and counting — which he says is thanks to Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones. When Apryl made her debut on Taye’s TikTok, the could-be couple sparked dating rumors.
HIP HOP
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Pays Reality Star A Visit After Moving Out Of Family Home Over Dad Kody Brown's Strict Restrictions

It's safe to say Janelle Brown had a good weekend after her son Garrison paid the reality star a visit following his big move out of their family home. On Sunday, February 27, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to reveal her and Kody Brown's kid stopped by to give her and their pets some love. Sharing a photo of her pups cuddling up to Garrison, she wrote: "The pups love when Garrison comes to play. Even Bryn who is acting like she doesn't notice him was mauling him just a minute ago," adding a dog and pink heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth is cheered on by viewers on Live as she details moment she confronted bad behavior

Ali Wentworth was Monday's stand-in for Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan, as she kept her seat warm alongside Ryan Seacrest. The much-loved TV star began the show by opening up about a situation she found herself in over the weekend. Ali explained that during a visit to the dog park, she noticed some anti-social behavior involving a dog and a puppy, and she couldn't help but step in.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton stuns fans with swift transformation and heeled boots

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, had a quick transformation into a glamorous emerald green ensemble on Tuesday, switching out her skinny jeans and Barbour jacket for a sleek figure-flattering coat and suede heeled boots. The wife of Prince William, 39, stunned royal fans as she arrived at the Blaenavon Hwb,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

