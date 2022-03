Newberry — The Newberry softball team continued their nearly month-long homestand by sweeping the Augusta Jaguars on Feb. 22. Kasey Widmer opened the scoring in the bottom half of the third with her team-leading fifth home run to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. Newberry added on later in the inning as Sierra Brogdon drove home Mallena Wright giving the Wolves a 2-0 lead.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO