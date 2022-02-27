The Internet Is Exploding: 10 Must-Read Articles This Week 2/27

A lot happened this week. Highlights: Ukraine, love, race and class, Black excellence, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Arthur, and college basketball.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, I’m posting three resources I’ve found helpful that are reporting and contextualizing what’s happening in Europe. The Kyiv Independent provides “Top-notch English-language journalism” in the country. In addition to covering the invasion via Twitter, they also have updates and articles on their website for more of the necessary context.

Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon, a University of Pennsylvania PhD student, has also seen an increase in Twitter followers over the past week. St. Julian-Varnon’s research is focused on Russia, the Soviet Union, Central Asia, and East Germany, and her public writing covers race, foreign policy, and culture in Russia, Ukraine, and the US.

3. Twitter: Terrell Jermaine Starr

Terrell Jermaine Starr is a foreign policy journalist who writes about US-Russia politics and race in America. He is also a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, a nonprofit that “galvanizes US leadership and engagement in the world, in partnership with allies and partners, to shape solutions to global challenges.” Starr is currently in Ukraine providing coverage and analysis of the invasion.