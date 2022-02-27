ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

A brand new, inexpensive catalyst that accelerates the production of oxygen from water

By Irene Matthews
raventribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis material can replace rare metals and lead to more economical production of carbon-neutral fuels. The electrochemical reaction that separates water molecules to produce oxygen is at the heart of the many approaches aimed at producing alternative transportation fuels. But this reaction must be facilitated by a catalyst, and current versions...

Related
scitechdaily.com

Solar-Powered System From MIT Offers a Route to Inexpensive Desalination

Passive solar evaporation system could be used to clean wastewater, provide potable water, or sterilize medical tools in off-grid areas. An estimated two-thirds of humanity is affected by shortages of water, and many such areas in the developing world also face a lack of dependable electricity. Widespread research efforts have thus focused on ways to desalinate seawater or brackish water using just solar heat. Many such efforts have run into problems with fouling of equipment caused by salt buildup, however, which often adds complexity and expense.
CHINA
Nature.com

Molecular water oxidation catalysts based on first-row transition metal complexes

The discovery of robust and efficient water oxidation catalysts based on first-row transition metal complexes is still a challenge. Here, we describe the underlying chemistry related to the deactivation pathways of first-row transition metal complexes and put forward a series of principles and basic checks to enable the development of robust catalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

On a high photocatalytic activity of high-noble alloys Au"“Ag/TiO catalysts during oxygen evolution reaction of water oxidation

The analysis via density functional theory was employed to understand high photocatalytic activity found on the Au"“Ag high-noble alloys catalysts supported on rutile TiO2 during the oxygen evolution of water oxidation reaction (OER). It was indicated that the most thermodynamically stable location of the Au"“Ag bimetal-support interface is the bridging row oxygen vacancy site. On the active region of the Au"“Ag catalyst, the Au site is the most active for OER catalyzing the reaction with an overpotential of 0.60Â V. Whereas the photocatalytic activity of other active sites follows the trend of Au"‰>"‰Ag"‰>"‰Ti. This finding evident from the projected density of states revealed the formation of the trap state that reduces the band gap of the catalyst promoting activity. In addition, the Bader charge analysis revealed the electron relocation from Ag to Au to be the reason behind the activity of the bimetallic that exceeds its monometallic counterparts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Catalytic role of carbonyl oxygens and water in selinadiene synthase

Terpene synthases (TSs) catalyse the most complex cyclization cascades in nature, with generation and taming of reactive carbocations. Although deprotonation"“reprotonation sequences are frequently relevant for TS catalysis, little is known how the enzyme acts in these processes. Here we show, through quantum mechanics (density functional theory)/molecular mechanics molecular dynamics simulations that the main-chain carbonyl oxygen of Gly182 of selina-4(15),7(11)-diene synthase (SdS) has a dual role as a base and an acid and acts in synchrony with one water molecule. The computational model is supported by isotopic labelling experiments confirming the predicted stereochemical course associated with the deprotonation"“reprotonation sequence. Gly182 is located within the G1/2 helix break of SdS, with all backbone carbonyl oxygens pointing into the active site having functions in recognizing substrate conformation, stabilizing carbocation intermediates and anchoring their poses. The strict conservation of the G1/2 helix break in type"‰I TSs from bacteria, fungi and plants suggests that its functions as described here may be of general importance in TS catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
#Oxygen#Hydrogen Production#Water Molecules#Hydrogen Fuel#Mit#Mhof
MySanAntonio

Catalyst Energy unveils new fracturing fleet

As Permian Basin operators begin to ramp up drilling activity, they will be calling for more and more completion crews. As they do, one Midland company plans to answer the call with a new fracturing fleet that the founders believe can transform the industry. “The process of fracturing is energy-intensive,”...
MIDLAND, TX
Seeking Alpha

Bally's: The New Ecosystem Is A Growth Catalyst

Bally's is currently building a solid ecosystem that will provide a moat in the future. This new ecosystem has the potential to accelerate revenue growth and increase profitability. Investment Thesis. Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) went public in March 2019, which makes it a relatively recent IPO. The stock was hit hard...
STOCKS
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

PLK1 inhibition selectively induces apoptosis in ARID1A deficient cells through uncoupling of oxygen consumption from ATP production

Inhibitors of the mitotic kinase PLK1 yield objective responses in a subset of refractory cancers. However, PLK1 overexpression in cancer does not correlate with drug sensitivity, and the clinical development of PLK1 inhibitors has been hampered by the lack of patient selection marker. Using a high-throughput chemical screen, we discovered that cells deficient for the tumor suppressor ARID1A are highly sensitive to PLK1 inhibition. Interestingly this sensitivity was unrelated to canonical functions of PLK1 in mediating G2/M cell cycle transition. Instead, a whole-genome CRISPR screen revealed PLK1 inhibitor sensitivity in ARID1A deficient cells to be dependent on the mitochondrial translation machinery. We find that ARID1A knock-out (KO) cells have an unusual mitochondrial phenotype with aberrant biogenesis, increased oxygen consumption/expression of oxidative phosphorylation genes, but without increased ATP production. Using expansion microscopy and biochemical fractionation, we see that a subset of PLK1 localizes to the mitochondria in interphase cells. Inhibition of PLK1 in ARID1A KO cells further uncouples oxygen consumption from ATP production, with subsequent membrane depolarization and apoptosis. Knockdown of specific subunits of the mitochondrial ribosome reverses PLK1-inhibitor induced apoptosis in ARID1A deficient cells, confirming specificity of the phenotype. Together, these findings highlight a novel interphase role for PLK1 in maintaining mitochondrial fitness under metabolic stress, and a strategy for therapeutic use of PLK1 inhibitors. To translate these findings, we describe a quantitative microscopy assay for assessment of ARID1A protein loss, which could offer a novel patient selection strategy for the clinical development of PLK1 inhibitors in cancer.
CANCER
charlottenews.net

The Fresh Factory Launches "Fresh Start" a Brand Accelerator Program

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ('The Fresh Factory' or the 'Company'), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands, has launched Fresh Start, an accelerator program to pioneer the next generation of innovative brands creating better-for-you products made with fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. From product formulation to the end consumer, Fresh Start establishes and scales brands by leveraging The Fresh Factory's farm-to-shelf, vertically integrated platform.
BUSINESS
WWD

Finnish Fashion Accelerator Brands Touch Down in New York

Click here to read the full article. As part of its plan to show Americans there is more to Finnish fashion than Marimekko, the founders of five Finnish sustainable fashion brands have touched down in New York. The emerging companies — Nomen Nescio, Terhi Polkki, Halo, Lovia and Myssyfarmi — are all part of the Finnish Fashion Accelerator. The government-funded export program is an offshoot of Business Finland, which doles out $500 million annually to help further growth for start-ups in virtual reality, entertainment, green energy and other areas, according to Tero Kuittinen, who organized the fashion program with the organization.More...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Major 100 Day COVID Forecast is Already Wrong After 9 Days

Nextbigfuture pointed out the brain dead forecast made 9 days ago for cumulative COVID deaths in the USA by Washington University IHME. They projected out one hundred days that total US COVID deaths would reach 947,622 by June 1, 2022. They had updated an older forecast made about a month before that was predicting about 934000 deaths by June 1, 2022. The last time they updated the weekend before the CDC would report more than 934000 deaths. The CDC today reports 947,882 deaths by the reporting up to Feb 28, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH

