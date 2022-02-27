ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CPZ: Unique Long/Short CEF Bucking Market Trend

By Nick Ackerman
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong/Short funds continue to be a type of fund that I can't fully get behind, but have to concede that it has been working this year. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Besides names in energy and some financials, you'd probably find it fairly tough to find...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
MARKETS
Tacoma News Tribune

How Amazon Bucked The Trend

Technology stocks have lost a famous amount of value in recent weeks. This sector has led the market for most of the 21st century. The FAANG stocks alone, five of the biggest names in tech, account for literally a fifth of the entire stock market capitalization. The team at Action...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Muni CEFs: Back Up The Truck On NVG And NZF

It's been awhile since I wrote about municipal bond CEFs but considering the collapse they have seen in the last 6 weeks, it seems appropriate. If you're willing to take on a bit more risk in leveraged CEFs but want to maintain a portfolio of very conservative holdings that now offer well over 5% federal tax-free yields, here are the best two municipal bond CEFs I know.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpz#Closed End Fund#Cefs#Bucking#Stanford#Covid
Seekingalpha.com

Evaluating CEFs: CHI - Now Is A Good Time To Nibble

CHI has a yield of 8.6%. This is attractive if the distribution can be supported. This article will take a look at Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (CHI). What I look for in a CEF is a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Huitongda Network Finds Big Bucks, But Thin Margins, in 'Sunken Market'

Despite counting Alibaba as its second biggest shareholder, Huitongda’s Hong Kong IPO met with a tepid reception due to concerns about its thin margins. Company appears overvalued compared with major competitor Pinduoduo, which spends far more on R&D. By Ken Lo. As the e-commerce market in China’s largest cities...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

GLO - Highly Leveraged Equity CEF, 12% Yield

GLO is a global equities closed-end fund. Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) is a global equities-focused closed-end fund. The vehicle has total return as its primary investment objective. The fund is equity-focused but has the ability to invest in fixed income securities as well (both on the sovereign and corporate side). Currently, the fund is very US centric, with China coming in second as a jurisdiction clocking a 15% concentration. The fund is currently overweight equities, with a 11.4% bucket for US Treasuries and a small 4.47% allocation to corporate bonds. The fund has a dynamic allocation, thus the holdings and equity versus fixed income bucketing will vary as the asset manager chooses. An important aspect to note regarding GLO is its very high leverage which comes in at 44%, making it a very volatile instrument in the CEF space. Leverage is a positive contributor to performance in an up-market but a significant detractor when equity markets are not performing. Leverage and the propensity of some of its holdings to be duration sensitive account for the -11% total return the fund exposes year-to-date.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

CEF: Gold And Silver Remain Viable Options

Gold and Silver continue to offer a reasonable hedge against equity downturns. The purpose of this article is to discuss the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I own for most of my commodity exposure (aside from Energy funds), and generally like how it offers both gold and silver within the same basket. This eliminates the need for me to monitor two different funds. Over 2021, I continued to have a modest outlook, using this product primarily for diversification and as an equity hedge. Over the past four months, this strategy seems to have paid off in a positive, but very modest, way:
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
STOCKS
Reuters

Shopify plays to one trend, bucks another

TORONTO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shopify has surfed the online shopping wave to become one of Canada’s most valuable companies. But a pivot towards a more Amazon.com-like model puts it on the wrong end of another trend: investors’ craze for asset-light growth companies. Shares in Tobias Lütke’s firm fell...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How Long and Short-Term Bitcoin Holders Are Navigating Current Market Conditions: Glassnode

Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode is revealing how long-term and short-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders are responding differently to the current weakness in the crypto market. Based on the realized cap HODL waves metric, which shows how holders of different age brackets of Bitcoin spend their coins, Glassnode says that long-term BTC holders are holding on tight to their coins despite the ongoing price correction.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

The Problem With REIT ETFs & CEFs

REITs play an important role in a diversified portfolio. As private real estate prices continue to soar, REITs are an increasingly popular way to get exposure to the real estate market. REITs allow you to invest in diversified portfolios of properties rather than scour the private market for a deal. That's one reason 145 million US investors utilize REITs in their investment strategy.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Yandex's 54% slide leads Russia-facing communications stocks lower

Russia-facing communications stocks are lower today amid a broad equities decline in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) - Russia's tech-giant search engine provider and aspiring ride-share power - has crashed a full 54.4% in Nasdaq trading, and is marking its worst week on record as it had already been declining amid sanctions on Russia linked to the military buildup.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

BTCS to offer dividend payable in bitcoin in two weeks

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) reminded investors that in two weeks it will allocate the first-ever dividend payable in Bitcoin by a Nasdaq-listed company, referred to as Bividend. The company had the idea for Bividend since February 2015 when it purchased the Bividend.com domain and was announced in early January. Until the beginning...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or foregone conclusion?

With growing market volatility, rising inflation concerns, rate hikes on the horizon, and geopolitical tensions reaching new highs as Russia invaded Ukraine, the question becomes is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or a foregone conclusion. Investors with a negative viewpoint on the marketplace may choose to look at...
STOCKS
Forbes

Market Trends And Predictions For 2022

Global head of AI and strategic alliances at Weka.IO, driving AI strategy and business growth. My market trends and predictions for 2021, be it for AI-based drug discovery or cybersecurity, have certainly accelerated in 2022 as a result of Covid-19 and the ongoing pandemic. This has brought unprecedented uncertainty, fear and challenges to how we do business, work, live and play.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Paysafe stock climbs after new chairman named, strong '22 guidance issued

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock bounces up 10% after the payment technology company names a new chairman and issued strong 2022 guidance. For full year 2022, it expects revenue of $1.53B-$1.58B vs. consensus of $1.54B, and adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$460M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $446.9M. The company's guidance for Q1 revenue...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy