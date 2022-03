February has brought significant amounts of inclement weather to states across the U.S. Several cities nationwide experienced blizzards and unbearable cold fronts earlier on in the month, and now, many in the Pacific Northwest are facing avalanche warnings, all thanks to a massive atmospheric river in the area. That said, if you're in the PNW region, it's imperative that you stay up to date with local weather warnings, to avoid any of the possible destruction.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO